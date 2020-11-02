Tip Top S'pore closes outlets in Raffles City & Westgate within 3 months

On Nov. 2, local snacks chain Tip Top announced the closure of its outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

Second outlet to close

This is the second Tip Top outlet to have closed in a span of three months.

Earlier in August, Tip Top shared in a Facebook post that it has closed its other outlet at Westgate.

According to its website, Tip Top has a total of seven outlets in Singapore:

Changi Airport Terminal 1

Changi Airport Terminal 3

Jubilee Square

One Raffles Place

Bugis Junction

Compass One

Tampines Century Square

First opened in 1979

Tip Top opened its first store at Ang Mo Kio in 1979.

It is known for its variety of curry puff flavours including the original curry puff, beef rendang and sardine.

They also serve other snacks and food items like nasi lemak and fried bee hoon.

Top image from Tip Top's Facebook page and @wildyay on Instagram.