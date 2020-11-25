S'pore's largest Timezone opening at Westgate on Dec. 4 with over 200 games & attractions

[Update on Nov. 25, 7:11pm: Timezone is removing the miniature vintage-style carousel from their line-up. This article has been updated to reflect the development.]

Singapore's largest Timezone will open on Dec. 4 at Westgate.

At 18,000 sqf (about three basketball courts), it will take over VivoCity as the largest Timezone in Singapore.

Arcade-goers will find themselves in three themed zones — carnival, music, and racing — as well as themed party rooms, a bowling alley, and the chain's most extensive prize shop.

In total, the outlet houses more than 200 arcade games and attractions.

Three zones

Games at the carnival zone are described as "challenging" and will probably be the sort to test your aim and reflexes. It is also likely where most of the ticket-dispensing machines are.

The racing zone features well, racing games.

One of the highlights is the Midnight Maximum Tune, with "intense" high-speed races on urban roads.

Finally, the music zone has cult favourites like Pump It Up, Dance Dance Revolution, Dance Rush Stardom, and Mai Mai DX.

Bowling

Besides arcade games, Timezone will also have eight bowling lanes.

Four lanes are dedicated to mini bowling, which has lighter bowls suitable for the young.

The other four lanes use standard bowling balls, and players will not have to change their shoes to participate.

Largest prize shop and party rooms

Commensurate with the largest outlet is the largest Timezone prize shop.

Disney and Mario Bros will have dedicated walls of merchandise, the arcade revealed.

Two party rooms for events and birthdays are available for booking as well, once permissible by the authorities.

Details

Address: 3 Gateway Dr, Westgate Singapore #B1-45, Singapore 608532

Opening Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 11:30am – 9:30pm

Friday and PH Eve, 11:30am – 10pm

Saturday, Sunday, PH, and School Holidays, 10:30am – 10pm

Top image of Timezone VivoCity via Timezone for illustration purposes