Tharman comments on US election & how we should never 'write off the chance for change'

Quoting Washington Post editor Ruth Marcus' on the future of the United States, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam delved into the challenges facing the U.S. even as the election draws to an end.

The quote in question:

“Biden ran pledging to restore the soul of America, but Americans do not agree about the nature of that soul.”

For Biden, winning could turn out to be the easy part. https://t.co/9N8USGfqn6 — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) November 5, 2020

On the challenges the next President of the United States will face, Tharman pinpointed social and political divisions as being "a monumental challenge".

According to him, the fault lines on display in 2016 had become even more deeply entrenched, with "distrust and outright demonising of each other dominates just about every national issue".

Distrust of course hampers tangible functions in a democracy, which in turn will stall progress on the most important and pressing issues for the people:

"Overcoming COVID-19 which is still raging; supporting economic recovery and job growth; dealing with inequalities; taking on the climate crisis."

A divided country

The second part of Marcus' quote was about how governing the country the eventual President had just run for might be an even tougher task than winning an election, "governing effectively in this environment may be mission impossible.”

The Atlantic article attached to the post which basically described a country unable to understand one another provided little optimism as well.

Tharman however believes not all is lost. "Politics is the art of the possible" he writes, pointing to the fact that Biden held the lead in traditionally Republican states like Georgia and Arizona as a sign that the country wished to somehow transcend the self-imposed party lines.

Before signing off with some lines from Paul Simon's 1973 song "American Tune", Tharman wrote what he believed the America needed right now:

"The US needs another turn, one that unifies and uplifts."

Here is the full post:

Top image via MCI