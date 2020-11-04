A missed opportunity for Biden as Texas almost turns blue for the first time in 44 years

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden almost successfully edged out incumbent United States President Donald Trump in Texas, a traditionally Republican state, but fell short by less than six per cent.

AP News announced Trump's victory in Texas after he won 52.2 per cent of the votes, 5.8 per cent ahead of Biden.

Close contest resembles to close Senate race in 2018

On November 6, 2018, incumbent Senator and former US Presidential candidate Ted Cruz defeated congressman Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke by 2.77 per cent, winning the race 50.9 per cent to 48.3 per cent.

O'Rourke received over four million votes, compared to Hillary Clinton, who received only 3.9 million votes in the 2016 presidential election in Texas.

Texas almost goes blue for first time since 1976

It is the first time since 1976 that a Democrat went so close to winning in Texas, the largest U.S. state.

In the 2016 Presidential Election, Texas was won by Trump by a nine per cent margin over former Secretary of State Clinton.

Votes nationwide are still being counted.

