Back

Gathering at Tekka Centre on Nov. 28 saw around 30 attendees mingling across tables of 5

Some of the participants arrived as early as noon. The event lasted till 8pm.

Nigel Chua | Guan Zhen Tan | November 29, 2020, 06:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

Nearly 30 people were spotted eating and mingling at six tables at Tekka Centre on Saturday (Nov. 28).

The multi-use building contains a wet market, a food centre, and other shops, and two of the community cases confirmed over the last two days were stallholders there.

The organiser, who declined to be named, said that the gathering was organised to celebrate Deepavali and the birthday of one of the attendees, according to a report in Lianhe Zaobao on Nov. 29.

It is understood that stallholders at Tekka Centre were among those present at the gathering.

Attendees seen intermingling

The organiser of the celebration told Lianhe Zaobao that he had reminded attendees to adhere to safe distancing measures, including ensuring that there were no more than five persons at each table.

He added that they dispersed after the celebration, and did not stay long in the area.

However, Lianhe Zaobao reported that attendees were spotted mingling across tables and not observing safe distancing, even though each table had a maximum of five people.

Attendees from different tables also interacted while taking food that was catered for the gathering, and did not keep a distance from each other.

Some attendees played recorded music.

Hawkers in nearby stalls were also invited to enjoy the food.

The celebration reportedly lasted till 8pm, with the organiser repeatedly reminding participants to practise safe distancing so as to avoid getting fined.

One hawker said that some of the participants had arrived by noon and started chatting and drinking with friends.

Apparently, the hawkers are used to people gathering around the same area.

However, the hawker added that there are plenty of enforcement officers making their rounds, to ensure that people adhere to the rules.

Two community cases at Tekka Centre

Two community cases involving stallholders in and around Tekka Centre have been confirmed in the last few days.

Yesterday, it was announced that a 60-year-old Singaporean stallholder who sells mutton at Tekka Market tested positive for Covid-19.

The infection was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre, as part of the government's expanded testing operations for identified community groups.

Today, a second case was discovered at Tekka Centre.

Serological test results for both cases have come back positive, which indicates likely past infection, MOH said.

Other locations, such as Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, have also been identified for the testing operations.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Wikimedia Commons

Rainy weather in S'pore could persist till March 2021 because La Nina

La Nina conditions are expected to intensify in the upcoming months.

November 30, 2020, 11:53 AM

2 hornbills fed banana & eat food scraps off coffee shop table at Loyang Industrial Park

Not a good idea.

November 30, 2020, 11:51 AM

Nightly light show of 60 beams projected towards sky at MBS for Dec. 2020

Part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021.

November 30, 2020, 11:39 AM

S'pore residents can now collect 2 free reusable masks each, available in 4 sizes at 1,200 vending machines islandwide

Collection ends on Dec. 13, 2020. Don't rush.

November 30, 2020, 11:02 AM

HDB flats in prime locations won't be exclusively for the rich: Desmond Lee

Lee also outlined three priority areas for MND, including transferring BTO flats to buyers as soon as possible.

November 30, 2020, 09:17 AM

S'porean woman, 31, infected with Covid-19, gives birth to baby with coronavirus antibodies

This means the baby is likely immune to Covid-19.

November 30, 2020, 04:11 AM

Tekka Centre Covid-19 case is warehouse assistant who does not interact with customers

This was the second case in two days to be detected from testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre.

November 29, 2020, 10:20 PM

5 of the 9 puppies taken away from their mother in Lim Chu Kang have died, 2 still missing

Two more unaccounted for.

November 29, 2020, 10:14 PM

Fireball 'as bright as full moon' lights up sky over Japan on Nov. 29

Bright.

November 29, 2020, 09:18 PM

Courts S$1,122.90 PS5 listing with 2-year warranty was 'result of an error'

The official price is S$729, almost S$400 less than what Courts seemed to be offering.

November 29, 2020, 08:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.