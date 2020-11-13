Back

2 teens arrested for allegedly breaking into & stealing cash from Choa Chu Kang house

If found guilty, they could face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Jane Zhang | November 13, 2020, 04:06 PM

Two male teens, aged 16 and 18, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking in Choa Chu Kang.

Cash placed near window was stolen

According to a police news release, on Nov. 10 around 7:40pm, the police were alerted to a case of housebreaking along Teck Whye Crescent.

Cash placed near the window of the unit was purportedly stolen.

Officers from Jurong Police Division established the identities of the two teenagers through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The two teenagers were arrested on Nov. 11, and will be charged in court on Nov. 13 with housebreaking with common intention.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

 Police provide advice

The police advised all property owners to adopt the following crime prevention measures:

  • Secure all doors, windows and other openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks when leaving your premises unattended, even for a short while.

  • Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in any premises.

  • Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light, and/or close circuit surveillance camera to cover the access points into your premises. Ensure that they are tested periodically and in good working condition

