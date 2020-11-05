S'porean boy, 16, molests woman, 40 & insults modesty of 2 teenage girls, pleads guilty

A 16-year-old Singaporean boy pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 to molesting a 40-year-old woman and insulting the modesty of two teenage girls.

According to The New Paper, he has four other charges that will be taken into consideration during his sentencing.

All three incidents happened on separate occasions.

The boy cannot be named as the Children and Young Persons Act covers those below the age of 18.

The identities of the three victims also cannot be revealed due to a gag order, reported The Straits Times.

Touched 40-year-old woman's chest

The first incident happened between 3:15pm and 3:40pm on Feb. 4.

ST reported that the boy had approached a 40-year-old woman who was walking to a coffee shop at Block 153A, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

He then asked her for directions to Nex Mall.

The woman pointed to a bus stop across the road and walked away.

However, the boy followed her and tried to make small talk.

The woman finally stopped and confronted him.

He subsequently reached his arm out to touch her chest.

The woman filed a police report later that afternoon when she reached home, according to TNP.

Stared at 18-year-old woman's body and made lewd remarks

The second incident occurred on Mar. 31 at around 10:50am.

The boy approached an 18-year-old woman near Serangoon North Community Centre and tapped her left shoulder.

He told her he recognised her from a noodle stall, to which the woman said that he was mistaken.

He then followed her into a nearby cafe and sat opposite her at a table, as reported by TNP.

He subsequently stared at her chest and made inappropriate remarks.

The staff at the cafe later called the police.

Asked 16-year-old girl what pornography meant

On July 8, the boy targeted a 16-year-old girl who was on her way home from school.

He approached her and asked her what words like "pornography" meant.

According to ST, he also told her that "all females were sexual objects".

The victim later told a schoolmate about the incident and her schoolmate reported it to a male teacher.

The teacher lodged a police report at around 5:30pm that day.

Suffers from ADHD

Court reporting by ST and TNP revealed that the boy suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and had appointments with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

He will return to court on Dec. 16 for his sentencing.

If found guilty of molest, he can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three.

If convicted of insult of modesty, he can be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

Top image from Pixabay.