Taxi driver, 64, taken to hospital after colliding with stationary motorcycle at Tanjong Pagar

A taxi had collided with a stationary motorcyle at the junction of Tanjong Pagar Road and Gopeng Street.

A video of the incident was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

According to the post's caption, the incident happened at 8:50am on Nov. 18.

What happened

The taxi had made a right signal and waited for other vehicles to drive past.

After a St. John ambulance drove past it, the taxi proceeded to make a right turn.

However, the taxi driver likely failed to notice a stationary motorcycle, and subsequently crashed into it.

The motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and fell on the road.

You can watch the full video here:

Taxi driver conveyed to SGH

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at 9:01am on Nov. 18.

The 64-year-old male taxi driver was conscious when conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), the police added.

Other information regarding the motorcyclist was not revealed.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from SG Road Vigilante/FB.