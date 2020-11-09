Robertson Quay restaurant offers 1-for-1 lunch deal, hand-pulled noodles from S$9.90

A new restaurant at Robertson Quay is offering a lunchtime one-for-one promotion on their Chinese noodles.
Chinese restaurant Tang Lung has seven varieties of house-made la mian (hand-pulled noodles), starting from S$9.90 each:
- Dry Noodle in Spicy Chilli Oil - S$9.90
- Plain Noodle Soup - S$9.90
- Dumpling Noodle Soup - S$12.90
- Dry Noodle Dumpling with Spicy Chilli oil - S$12.90
- Dan Dan Noodle - S$12.90
- Zhajiang Noodle - S$14.90
The promotion runs daily from 12pm - 3pm.
After applying the one-for-one, a bowl of noodles will start from S$4.95.
We'd say it's a pretty good deal to dine at the rather scenic environment, and away from a mall's hustle and bustle.
Those with bigger appetites can also top-up S$5 for a side of dim sum.
Choose from:
- Mango Creamy Chicken Tart
- Pineapple Char Siew Tart
- Pork Siew Mai with Salted Egg Yolk
- Steamed Prawn Dumpling with Water Chestnut
Customers are limited to one dim sum add-on with every bowl of noodles ordered.
Dim sum buffet
There's also a Free Flow Dim Sum Buffet reserved for Sundays, from 3pm - 5pm.
Pay S$26.80 (adult) or S$16.80 (child, six to 12 years old), for a bowl of hand-pulled noodles, as well as unlimited dim sum.
Children under six eat for free, and and food wastage is chargeable.
Details
Tang Lung Restaurant
The Pier at Robertson, 80 Mohamed Sultan Rd #01-12, Singapore 239013
Opening Hours:
Daily
12pm – 3pm (last order at 2:30pm)
6pm – 10pm (last order at 9:30pm)
Reservations: 6262 9966
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Tang Lung Restaurant
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.