Tampines coffee shop staff allegedly laugh at illiterate man after he struggles to say his order

Several staff at a coffee shop located along Block 742A Tampines Street 72 allegedly laughed at an illiterate man after he struggled to say his order.

According to a viral Facebook post that was uploaded by the man's friend, the incident apparently occurred at the coffee shop's western food stall.

Allegedly laughed at illiterate man

In the post, the man's friend wrote:

"We usually help him order his food when he hang out with us. So this happen when we were ordering food for ourself first and usually he will wait but that day he decided to eat different store from us and he walk over to this western store himself."

The man had wanted to order a "Combo A Set 34". However, he did not pronounce his order correctly and confused the staff.

The man's friend saw what happened and intervened — that was when the laughter allegedly started.

"They started laughing at him throughout the whole process of preparing his food and even after they serve the food, they never stop laughing till we are almost half done with our food."

The man then ordered another meal: A chicken wing set.

The staff allegedly laughed at him again and told him that the chicken wings were out of stock.

But the man's friend claimed that he had seen the staff cooking the chicken wings while he was eating.

Here's the full Facebook post:

Not aware of the incident

When Mothership visited the coffee shop on Nov. 26, there were two male staff members manning the stall.

When asked about the alleged incident, both of them said that they were not aware of it.

According to the menu, Combo A Set 34 consists of fries, onion rings, and nuggets.

Mothership has also reached out to the stall's boss for a comment.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.