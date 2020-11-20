Stuffing your face with international food is the next best thing for S'poreans who can't travel

Bad news: The end of the year is fast approaching and 2020 is likely to close without the usual vacation plans.

Good news: 2020 is finally going to be over.

Though this year might be a little different, we’ve sussed out a couple of dining options that might still give you that overseas experience. This way, you get to “travel” the world through a variety of cuisines that would (hopefully) make you forget that you’re still in Singapore.

The best part? They’re all conveniently housed under one roof, in Suntec City.

Here are some eateries in Suntec City to consider:

1. Dookki

Dookki offers a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet that’ll transport you straight to Korea. Just close your eyes, and savour the flavours of these mouth-watering Korean dishes.

We might not be able to visit famous sites like Gyeongbokgung Palace, but we can comfort ourselves with a Korean hotpot brimming with Tteokbokki and lots of cheese.

Travel to Korea with your loved ones when tucking into some deliciously warm and hearty Tteokbokki.

To top it all off, get your hands on some Korean fried chicken as well, available in irresistible flavours like Snowing Cheese and Yangnyum:

Address: #B1-107, Suntec City East Wing

2. Ichikokudo Ramen

Get transported to Japan when you dine at Ichikokudo Ramen, which serves Halal-certified ramen.

The Ichikokudo brand prides itself on creating an “authentic Hokkaido Seafood Ramen experience” for diners.

The eatery’s chefs take up to seven hours each day to whip up its rich, flavourful broth -- the most important ingredient of a good ramen.

As you slurp up your delicious bowl of ramen, close your eyes and imagine you’re at a ramen stall in Hokkaido, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the scenic island.

Ahh, bliss.

Address: #B1-135, Suntec City North Wing

3. Marché Mövenpick

If you’re longing for a holiday in Europe, Marché Mövenpick, with its Swiss rosti, French crepes, meat grilled over applewood and German beer, might be your best bet.

At Marché Mövenpick, you’ll feel like a tourist exploring a farmer’s market on a Sunday morning, spoiled with an array of scrumptious food choices, freshly squeezed juices and more.

Styled to look like a European market, Marché Mövenpick offers a variety of options for everyone:

This Christmas, Marché Mövenpick is also offering its Pulled Turkey Crepe for just S$10.65

(U.P. S$19.90+) during Suntec City’s flash sale happening from 20-29 Nov. Grab them before they are gone!

Address: #01-612, Suntec City East Wing

4. Penang Place

Besides the friendly folks in Penang, we miss the treasure trove of street food the Malaysian state has to offer.

That’s why Penang Place is the to-go eatery for delectable culinary delights prepared by, not one, not two, but seven Penang Chefs to bring out the “authentic” taste of Penang to diners.

Here, tuck into Penang Char Kway Teow, Penang Assam Laksa, Penang Hokkien Mee and more.

We’re already salivating at the pictures of the food. Just look:

Hokkien Mee Soup:

Penang Assam Laksa:

Penang Char Kway Teow:

The eatery also offers an à la carte buffet option at affordable prices which you can check out here.

Though we can’t travel just yet, Penang Place will certainly make us feel like we’re feasting on our favourite dishes along the streets of Malaysia.

Address: #02-314, Suntec City West Wing

5. Turkish Lezzet House

Be reminded of famous Turkish sites like Hagia Sophia and The Blue Mosque when you feast on authentic Turkish cuisine at Turkish Lezzet House.

At this eatery, you’ll find home-style Turkish kebab, other Turkish cuisines and Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods:

Address: #B1-105, Suntec City East Wing

What else can diners look forward to?

To add on to the excitement of the festive season, 10 eateries in Suntec City are offering a series of dining promotions.

There’s no better time or place to celebrate the year-end with friends and family than at Suntec City by making full use of these deals and discounts:

From Nov. 20 to 29, Suntec City will be rolling out a total of 10 x 50 per cent off flash deals on the Suntec+ App daily from 10am, while stocks last.

All you have to do is become a member on the Suntec+ App (free of charge) and purchase the deals via the App.

After your purchase, you can redeem your deals at the store in Suntec City by Dec. 30, 2020 unless otherwise stated. Here are the other nine out of the 10 deals you can look forward to:

ROUTE 65 Bar + Kitchen: S$19.90 for Route 65's Festive Meat Platter (U.P. S$54.14)

ParTea: S$4.90 for two cups of Sijuchun Fruit Tea, 700cc from ParTea (U.P. S$11.80)

GODIVA: S$11.90 for 4 boxes of Godiva's Christmas Novelty with G Cube Chocolate Truffle, three pieces in each box (U.P. S$24)

Mad For Garlic: S$12.50 for Mad For Garlic's Garlic Snowing Pizza (U.P. S$29.43)

Wild Olive Branch: S$11.90 for Wild Olive Branch's Christmas Tarts, set of four (U.P. S$24)

tcc – The Connoisseur Concerto: S$13.30 for tcc Christmas Cookie Set, includes 200g of cookie and one Christmas beverage (U.P. S$27.40)

The House of Robert Timms: S$14.60 for The House of Robert Timms’ Christmas Dessert Set, includes one slice of cake, one macaron and one Christmas beverage (U.P. S$29.20)

Paris Baguette: S$9.25 for Paris Baguette's Mini Christmas Gift Cake Set (U.P. S$18.50) (Valid till Dec. 25)

Wingstop: S$9.90 for 20 pieces of Boneless Chicken from Wingstop (U.P. S$23.95)

Grab your flash deals here.

Tis The Season Of Gifting at Suntec City

Suntec City will also be offering a series of promotions this festive season to reward shoppers when they spend at the mall.

There’s no better time to stock up on items for the new year or buy gifts for your loved ones with Suntec’s City’s Spend and Redeem and Citi Credit Cardmember exclusives.

There is even a free travel perk for visiting Suntec City. Redeem a S$3 Off Grab ride to Suntec City with promo code: SUNTEC, valid from 10am to 10pm.

Spend and Redeem:

Minimum spend of S$50: Parking Coupon or 2,000 Suntec+ Points plus gift wrapper and sticker

Minimum spend of S$100: S$5 Suntec City Voucher and Golden Ticket to win up to S$140,000 worth of exciting prizes such as iPads, Nintendo Switch consoles, Dyson Hair Dryers and more.

Citi Credit Cardmember exclusive of either:

Minimum spend of S$200: Additional S$10 Suntec City Voucher

OR

Minimum spend of S$500: Additional S$20 Suntec City Voucher

Top photos via @ichikokudosg, @penangplace and @marchesingapore on Instagram