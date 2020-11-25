Man, 63, allegedly stole housemate's grocery vouchers & filed false police report to prevent suspicion

The Police are investigating a 63-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers that occurred at Kim Tian Place, and for allegedly lodging a false police report.

On November 9, 2020, the man lodged a police report about how his Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers, along with his co-tenant’s vouchers were missing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to have received two sets of vouchers in the letterbox of his residence, one each for himself and his co-tenant.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTV cameras, officers from Central Police Division and Clementi Police Division established that the man was suspected to have stolen his co-tenant’s vouchers and allegedly lied to his co-tenant that he did not receive any vouchers.

To prevent suspicion by his co-tenant, the man lodged a false police report, alleging that his set of vouchers had also been stolen and misused.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three years, a fine, or both.

The offence of giving any information, which he or she knows to be false to a public servant under Section 182 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment term which my extend to two years, or fine, or both.

In their press release the police also reminded the public that "Police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investing into false reports or false information."

Top photos via Facebook / Loida Vincine and Google Maps