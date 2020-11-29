Starbucks launches pastel-coloured merchandise in their new 'Pastel Collection'

Starbucks Singapore will be launching a new line of pastel-themed merchandise, dubbed the Pastel Collection on Nov. 30, 2020.

The items cost between S$28.90 to S$45.90 and are available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in Lazmall from Nov. 30, 12 pm.

Here are some conversions to take note of:

10oz = ~296ml

15oz = ~443ml

16oz = ~473ml

18oz = ~532ml

Tumbler (S$45.90) and Waterbottle (S$44.90)

Bearista Cold Cup (S$28.90)

Pastel Mug and Coaster Set (S$32.90)

Top image via Starbucks Singapore