Starbucks launches pastel-coloured merchandise in their new 'Pastel Collection'

Starbucks Singapore will be launching a new line of pastel-themed merchandise, dubbed the Pastel Collection on Nov. 30, 2020.
The items cost between S$28.90 to S$45.90 and are available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in Lazmall from Nov. 30, 12 pm.
Here are some conversions to take note of:
10oz = ~296ml
15oz = ~443ml
16oz = ~473ml
18oz = ~532ml
Tumbler (S$45.90) and Waterbottle (S$44.90)
Bearista Cold Cup (S$28.90)
Pastel Mug and Coaster Set (S$32.90)
Top image via Starbucks Singapore
