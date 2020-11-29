Back

Starbucks launches pastel-coloured merchandise in their new 'Pastel Collection'

Four pastel-coloured items.

Guan Zhen Tan | November 29, 2020, 11:05 AM

Starbucks Singapore will be launching a new line of pastel-themed merchandise, dubbed the Pastel Collection on Nov. 30, 2020.

Photo from Starbucks Singapore

The items cost between S$28.90 to S$45.90 and are available in stores and on the Starbucks Flagship Store in Lazmall from Nov. 30, 12 pm.

Here are some conversions to take note of:

10oz = ~296ml

15oz = ~443ml

16oz = ~473ml

18oz = ~532ml

Tumbler (S$45.90) and Waterbottle (S$44.90)

From left to right: 16oz and 15oz. Photo from Starbucks Singapore

Photo from Starbucks Singapore's Lazmall

Photo from Starbucks Singapore's Lazmall

Bearista Cold Cup (S$28.90)

18oz. Photo from Starbucks Singapore's Lazmall

Photo from Starbucks Singapore's Lazmall

Pastel Mug and Coaster Set (S$32.90)

Photo from Starbucks Singapore

Photo from Starbucks Singapore's Lazmall

Top image via Starbucks Singapore

