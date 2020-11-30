Starbucks S'pore will launch Kate Spade collab on Dec. 1, brings back Gingerbread Latte

Starbucks Singapore will be bringing back its Gingerbread Latte this festive season for a limited time from Nov. 30, 2020.
The Gingerbread Latte is priced at:
- Tall (S$7.60)
- Grande (S$8.20)
- Venti (S$8.70)
The much anticipated Gingerbread Latte combines the sweet and spicy flavours of baked gingerbread, classic Starbucks espresso, steamed milk and a dash of ground nutmeg.
You can opt for either a hot, iced or blended Gingerbread Latte. Check out the full list of Starbucks stores here.
Collaboration with Kate Spade
Starbucks has collaborated with Kate Spade to offer a collection of cups, mugs, stationary, bags and more in colourful designs.
You might notice that some of the designs feature Kate Spade's signature dots and stripes.
- Mug (S$34.90)
- Notebook, 200 lined paged with metal pen (S$34.90)
- Pencil Case (S$34.90)
- Stainless Steel Tumbler (S$54.90)
- Mug (S$44.90)
- Stainless Steel Water Bottle (S$44.90)
- Tote Bag (S$44.90)
- Stainless Steel Tumbler (S$54.90)
- Stainless Steel Water bottle (S$44.90)
- Striped Mug (S$34.90)
Details
The Starbucks x Kate Spade collection will be available in stores on Dec. 1 and at 12pm on LazMall.
Do note that each customer can only purchase one piece per item.
