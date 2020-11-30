Back

Starbucks S'pore will launch Kate Spade collab on Dec. 1, brings back Gingerbread Latte

Gift idea.

Siti Hawa | November 30, 2020, 03:16 PM

Starbucks Singapore will be bringing back its Gingerbread Latte this festive season for a limited time from Nov. 30, 2020.

The Gingerbread Latte is priced at:

  • Tall (S$7.60)

  • Grande (S$8.20)

  • Venti (S$8.70)

The much anticipated Gingerbread Latte combines the sweet and spicy flavours of baked gingerbread, classic Starbucks espresso, steamed milk and a dash of ground nutmeg.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

You can opt for either a hot, iced or blended Gingerbread Latte. Check out the full list of Starbucks stores here.

Collaboration with Kate Spade

Starbucks has collaborated with Kate Spade to offer a collection of cups, mugs, stationary, bags and more in colourful designs.

You might notice that some of the designs feature Kate Spade's signature dots and stripes.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

  • Mug (S$34.90)

  • Notebook, 200 lined paged with metal pen (S$34.90)

  • Pencil Case (S$34.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

  • Stainless Steel Tumbler (S$54.90)

  • Mug (S$44.90)

  • Stainless Steel Water Bottle (S$44.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

  • Tote Bag (S$44.90)

  • Stainless Steel Tumbler (S$54.90)

  • Stainless Steel Water bottle (S$44.90)

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

  • Striped Mug (S$34.90)

Details

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

The Starbucks x Kate Spade collection will be available in stores on Dec. 1 and at 12pm on LazMall.

Do note that each customer can only purchase one piece per item.

Top photos via Starbucks Singapore

