S'porean, 60, with rare Stage 4 cancer ditched workaholic life & went on 14 holidays in 1 year

PERSPECTIVE: Wendy Tan-Kuah is a 60-year-old retiree who was diagnosed with uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer with a low success treatment with chemotherapy.

It has been three years since she found out that the cancer has spread, and that her tumour is inoperable.

Tan-Kuah, who is a recipient of SingHealth's Inspirational Patient and Caregiver Awards 2020, writes about how the cancer diagnosis changed how she views life, and how she is now grateful for every day.

An earlier version of this essay first appeared in the Inspirational Patient and Caregiver Awards 2020 commemorative book published by SingHealth.

By Wendy Tan-Kuah

There have been a couple of phone calls I received that have changed my life completely.

One kickstarted my education consultancy business, which I founded and have run since 1981; the other saved my life.

In August 2014, a former client called to share with me that his wife had passed away just three months after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Out of concern, he suggested that I go for cancer screening too.

Although I was feeling fine and didn’t seem to have any symptoms, I heeded his advice.

In October 2014, to my shock, I was diagnosed with uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects the smooth muscle tissue.

I had a full hysterectomy to remove all my reproductive organs as well as the 5.5 cm tumour near my left ovary.

Further investigation and a PET scan confirmed it was Stage Four cancer and had spread to other parts of my body.

After the surgery, I took a wait-and-see approach towards further treatment as chemotherapy was not known to be effective for my type of cancer.

That diagnosis was a wake-up call for me. Initially, I even argued with the doctor, 'Why am I Stage Four? Why didn't I go through Stage One, Two or Three first but suddenly reached Stage Four?'

But eventually I thought to myself, I might have limited time to live in the years ahead, so why shouldn’t I take this remaining time to do the things I had always wanted to do but put off due to work?

Not wanting to waste any time, I went on 14 holidays in a year, travelling to places I had always wanted to visit but never found time for, such as Bali, Japan, Greece and Paris.

I travelled to various countries, sometimes alone

In 2015, places I went to included Bali with my mother and a few friends, Vietnam with my husband's family, and to Japan with my younger brother's family and my mother.

I also joined a company called WorldVentures USA, a travel firm, and went to places such as Paris in France, and Thessaloniki in Greece, by myself.

The company takes care of matters such as hotel accommodation and in my travels, I made friends with other travellers who also joined such tours with the firm, from the U.S., China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

One of my oncologists even asked me why I wanted to go to Paris, given that my trip was a few months after the terror attacks there in November 2015.

I replied, "I have Stage 4 cancer, I'm not scared of the terrorists."

But the most memorable trip I had was in 2017, when I brought my 84-year old mother to the U.S., for a 21-day trip to places such as Orlando in Florida, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago and New York. Our flight was even nearly stuck in a snowstorm in Chicago!

These would have been impossible back then as I spent most of my time working on my business as well as looking after my two children, one of whom has special needs.

I had started my company at 21 years old in 1981, while my eldest child, who was born in 1984, was diagnosed as autistic when he was five years old.

If I travelled, it was usually for work. I travelled a lot to Australia, not for holidays, but to visit their universities there as part of my job.

Today, I am no longer the workaholic I used to be. Sometimes, you look at your business success, you forget about your own health and other things that matter.

My eldest son is now 36 years old and has since attained his Master's degree at Curtin University in Australia.

He is now one of the “Three Musketeers” running the business in my office, along with my husband and second son. My sons and my hubby take care of me very well at home too.

My three siblings, my elderly mother, relatives and friends have also been very supportive.

I have learnt not to harp on things or worry too much, but just be thankful for the simple pleasures in life, such as spending time with my loved ones.

Supporting other patients emotionally

I wanted to reach out to other cancer patients to spread the love and blessings I’ve received.

In 2016, when I knew that KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, National Cancer Centre Singapore and National University Cancer Institute Singapore were setting up the Sarcoma Support Group, consisting of both patient and healthcare staff volunteers, I volunteered to lead the group.

It brings me joy to be able to help other patients by sharing my experiences.

I am, in turn, motivated and inspired by their courage and determination to get well.

Our support group reaches out to patients and their caregivers to provide emotional support.

Members share knowledge and personal experience to help those who have difficulty coping with their cancer diagnosis and treatment, and patients can pose questions in our chat group which are answered by the group's medical advisors.

We also organise regular educational talks by medical staff such as oncologists, and activities such as nature walks, line dancing, yoga, and art and craft sessions for patients and their families.

I am grateful for every single day

In 2017, I found out that my cancer had spread and the tumour is inoperable due to its location.

It has been about three years since, and I’m happy and thankful for each day I wake up to, living on a day by day basis..

In 2019, I was admitted to the rehabilitation programme at the Singapore Cancer Society Rehabilitation Centre and saw healthcare professionals such as a physiotherapist, exercise physiologist, occupational therapist and dietitian for my various health concerns.

I attended their fatigue workshop and shared my travel stories with the other participants. We motivated one another and I always encouraged my fellow cancer survivors to live life to the fullest.

In less than six months, I had reached my therapy goal and my fatigue level was reduced.

I continue to live a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga and brisk walking every day.

My strong Buddhist faith gives me strength to keep going, and I look forward to more travelling for as long as I am able to.

To whoever is reading this article: Taking care of yourself is your biggest priority and most importantly, don’t forget to make time to relax, enjoy life and smell the roses.

