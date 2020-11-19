Back

S'porean man, 28, charged for not updating residential address

The penalty for failing to report a change of address is a fine of up to S$5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Julia Yeo | November 19, 2020, 11:46 AM

A 28-year old man will be charged in court on Nov. 19, 2020 for failing to update his residential address, under the National Registration Act.

Man charged for not updating his address

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card (IC) holders need to report a change of address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether the residence is located in or outside of Singapore.

The Police received a report on Nov. 25, 2019 that Liao, a Singaporean, did not report a change of address after he had moved out of his registered residence.

The case was handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Investigations by ICA revealed that Liao had moved out of his registered residence since October 2018 and ICA officers had advised him to report his change of residence then, but he refused to do so.

Could be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed up to 5 years

"ICA reminds all Singapore Residents (Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents) that it is their responsibility to update their residential addresses to ensure that they remain contactable," ICA wrote in a press statement.

The penalty for failing to report a change of address is a fine of up to S$5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Singapore Residents who need to report a change of address can do so online via ICA’s change of address e-Service (http://go.gov.sg/ic-address).

