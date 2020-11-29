Back

S'pore couple, aged 99 & 92, receive medallions after being married for over 75 years

Staying true.

Nigel Chua | November 29, 2020, 04:28 PM

A Singaporean couple aged 99 and 92 who celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary have been presented commemorative medallions and certificates by President Halimah Yacob.

The couple were introduced by President Halimah only as Mr and Mrs Sng, who are 99 and 92 respectively, in a Facebook post on Nov. 29.

The Sngs have lived through the Japanese Occupation, which took place from 1942 to 1945.

Mr Sng would have been 21 years old in 1942, while Mrs Sng would have been 14.

According to President Halimah's post, the couple have five great-grandchildren, and enjoy walks and meals with family members across all four generations as "proud and loving great-grandparents".

"Their story is a remarkable testimony of staying committed to one another in a marriage, supporting each other, and braving difficult times together," said President Halimah.

She also shared a photo of the couple from their younger days.

Photo Credit: Mr and Mrs Sng, via Halimah Yacob on Facebook.

Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations

The Sngs were one of over 160 couples to receive recognition for staying married for more than 50 years, as part of the annual Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations.

This year's edition could not be held as a physical ceremony, however.

The celebrations were first held on Mar. 17, 2018 and was organised by The Registry of Civil Marriages and the Registry of Muslim Marriages.

The event was "to honour couples in Singapore who exemplify committed and strong marriages, and for the families to celebrate this memorable milestone together."

To be eligible for the celebrations, couples needed to have at least one Singapore Citizen, and registered their marriage with either the ROM or ROMM.

The Council for Third Age (C3A) called for nominations for this year's celebrations in late 2019.

Families of eligible couples, or couples themselves, could submit nominations.

Top image via Halimah Yacob on Facebook

