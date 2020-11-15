3-year-old labrador with separation anxiety looking for forever home in S'pore

Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) Singapore, an animal welfare organisation, took to Facebook to share that they are looking for an adopter.

Echo, a three-year-old labrador is looking for a forever home.

Yup, you probably notice that Echo looks slightly different from other labradors.

Echo's head became deformed during birth, however, according to SOSD Singapore, this does not affect him.

Echo is looking for a forever home

Echo is grass trained and generally good on walks. However, he might get distracted and run after bicycles and birds sometimes.

Additionally, he loves humans young and old, knows a variety of commands such as wait, paw, touch and heel.

He's "selective" with dogs but has had good interactions with dogs while being on leash.

As a somewhat young labrador, Echo is full of energy. SOSD Singapore added:

"He can get one to two spurts of high energy bursts where he barks and snatch items for attention. However, this can be managed by going for three walks per day and redirecting his attention to his toys (especially those with food)."

He also requires daily eye drops and weekly anti-yeast eardrops.

Past separation anxiety

Interested pawrents will have to take note of this condition: Echo is said to have suffered from "severe" separation anxiety.

However, he has gotten much better after spending some time with his fosterer.

Echo can sleep alone now and can stay in a room alone for hours sometimes.

SOSD Singapore said:

"In a calm environment, he is content to just lie around, which is exactly what we would like to see as an improvement for a dog with severe separation anxiety. During his low energy phases, he is able to stay in a room alone for hours. In addition, he has learnt to sleep alone at night, which is another great feat!"

Adopter has to be firm and can work on Echo's anxiety issues

Echo is in need of a "firm" adopter who will continue to work on his separation anxiety.

SOSD Singapore added that it would be "great" if the future adopter currently does not own another dog as being the only dog helps Echo to be calm.

Do note that labradors are not HDB approved.

Should you be able to provide a forever home for Echo, you may write in to SOSD Singapore here.

Top photos via SOSD Singapore on Facebook