'Sketchy' man tries to 'scout' Japanese politician by showing her pictures of idol group, turns out she was a member

A Japanese politician, Yuki Hashimoto, shared her experience of being talent scouted by a "super sketchy scout".

Here is her tweet:

Here is the translation, courtesy of SoraNews:

“I was at the station when this super-sketchy scout, or maybe a guy selling something, came up and started talking to me. He wouldn’t leave me alone and kept following me, saying ‘I organise events like this’ while showing me an event website, but there were a ton of pictures of Kamen Joshi so I busted up laughing.”

The root of the hilarity lies in Hashimoto's previous stint as a masked idol.

Kamen Joshi were even declared Akihabara ambassadors back in 2017.

She had gone by the name Yuki Sakura during her time with the idol group.

Hashimoto even pondered telling the scout that one of the idols in the picture was her.

Her masked idol-ing days were cut short in 2019, when she decided to run for office in Shibuya.

The Tokyo University graduate told Tokyo Weekender that she had never set out thinking politics was the path for her, although she had always been interested in politics.

What ultimately led her down that path was when a signboard fell on band member Tomoko Igari.

The incident left Igari paralysed from the waist down for four months. Igari's courage during these months inspired Hashimoto, and led to her wanting to empower those with disabilities.

Former Kamen Joshi member Yuki Hashimoto is now an elected politician. The 26 year old (idol name Yuki Sakura) received 2,376 votes in the Shibuya Ward on April 21st - there were 55 candidates, mostly much older men. Yuki graduated in March. More at https://t.co/BxwKrpaNTN pic.twitter.com/sYPBka2zzA — J-Pop Project News (@JPopProjectNews) April 23, 2019

She was eventually elected as Councillor for the Shibuya Ward Assembly on April 22, 2019.

Top image from