S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers from separate individuals cannot be combined for single purchase

Millions of S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be given out from Dec. 1, 2020 to Singaporeans aged 18 and above to stimulate the economy.

The vouchers, which come in denominations of S$10, can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:

Changi Recommends

Trip.com

Klook

GlobalTix

Traveloka

Singaporeans will need to redeem the vouchers with their SingPass account. (Details on how to do so available below.)

No combining of vouchers

However, individuals are not allowed to combine vouchers to make a single purchase.

The Singapore Tourism Board said this design was intentional as it prevents fraud and allows the vouchers to be used by Singaporeans to support as many tourism businesses as possible.

Such a design will ensure the use of vouchers is maintained as a discount on total payable amount due, rather than a substitute for payment.

For example, a group of three individuals, even if they are from the same family, cannot combine their vouchers into a S$300 aggregate amount to book a hotel room.

Vouchers also cannot be transferred or sold to others.

Some allowances made

But some merchants are allowing redemptions to be transferred to another person, depending on the terms and conditions of individual merchants.

STB also said that the five booking platforms were picked to disseminate the vouchers as Singaporeans are familiar with these platforms, and it was the easiest and safest way to get as many merchants on board as possible.

Merchants are also able to control crowds and capacity by allowing pre-booking.

How to redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers

1. Go to the appointed booking platforms and select from eligible offers with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon.

2. Add product to cart and proceed to pay.

3. On checkout page, click on the "Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers" button.

4. The page will redirect to the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers government portal. Log in using SingPass.

5. Select the voucher value to use, in denominations of S$10. If buying tickets for under-18 family member, declare details for S$10 subsidy.

6. Generate an alphanumeric code for the vouchers.

7. Copy and paste the code to the checkout page for the voucher discount to apply. Pay any outstanding amount.

