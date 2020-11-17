Disney-themed trail with redeemable merchandise at S'pore Zoo & River Safari from Nov. 21 - Dec. 27

From Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, 2020 guests at the Singapore Zoo and River Safari will be able to participate in various Disney-themed activities.

List of activities

Explorer's Trail

Guests can go on the Explorer's Trail with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to reunite the doodle animals that have wandered off.

Throughout the trail, one can learn about various habitats and complete activities in both the Singapore Zoo and the River Safari to redeem exclusive Mickey and Minnie charm keychains.

The Trail Booklet can be purchased at Singapore Zoo's Otter Exhibit and River Safari's entrance.

Date: Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, weekends and public holidays only

Time: 10am to 4pm

Explorer's Doodle Mission

Guests can embark on a mission to learn fun facts about animals on this mission.

Upon completing this mission, guests can redeem a doodle animal charm.

These charms come in six designs, and each charm is only available on the stipulated dates at the respective parks.

The mission card can be collected at Singapore Zoo's Otter Exhibit and River Safari's entrance.

Date: Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, weekends and public holidays only

Time: 10am to 4pm

#DisneyOutdoorExplorers Photo Adventure

For a limited period, guests can explore the two parks and take pictures with Mickey and Minnie.

Guests also can redeem an exclusive gift if they manage to spot and take photos of at least three Hidden Mickey at the photo points.

Explorers can redeem the gift at Singapore Zoo's Forest Lodge or River Safari's entrance.

While the photo adventure is available every day from Nov. 21 to Dec. 27, gift redemption is only available on weekends and public holidays from 10am to 4pm.

Other activities

There are also activities including Cloud in the Sky where guests can attempt to create a sky filled with doodle animal-shaped clouds.

Each person has limited tries, on a first come first served basis. This activity is weather permitting as well.

Otherwise, join the Doodle Scratch Art & Craft to create their own scratch art bookmarks featuring shapes of the doodle animals.

Disney merchandise

Disney merchandise will also be available at both parks' entrance shops.

These items will be available while stocks last.

Limited edition Disney Outdoor Explorers Souvenir Cups are available, while stocks last, from S$5.

This will be available at participating F&B outlets in Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

More details can be found here.

50 per cent off tickets

With the year-end holidays approaching, the Singapore Zoo has launched an admission promotion to the Singapore Zoo and River Safari.

From Nov 21 to Dec. 18, guests can enjoy 50 per cent off the Singapore Zoo and River Safari Adventure Combo.

With the promotion, here's how much it will cost per person to enter both parks:

Adult: S$37.50 (U.P. S$75)

Child up to 12 years old: S$25 (U.P S$50)

This promotion is only valid for local residents and same-day admissions.

Top image from Wikipedia and courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.