S'pore govt contributes over S$270,000 to help relief efforts in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos & the Philippines

Severe storms and floods are hitting areas in Vietnam, the Philippines, Laos and Cambodia.

Typhoon Goni has swept across the Philippines, with a death toll of at least 17 as of Nov. 6, according to the Manila Times.

The Singapore government is doing its part to help out by contributing US$200,000 (S$270,108) as seed money to help support the efforts of the Singapore Red Cross to raise funds from the public, according to a media release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 5.

The SG Red Cross has already donated US$50,000 (S$67,520) to the Philippine Red Cross, and US$75,000 (S$101,280) to the three Red Cross societies in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.

The money will go towards aid disaster relief and disaster operations in the affected countries.

Flash floods, landslides and the pandemic

MFA said, "As a close friend and fellow ASEAN Member State, Singapore stands by Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines at this difficult time."

SG Red Cross said, "Since the start of October, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam have experienced heavy rainfall due to the monsoon season. The arrival of tropical storms Nangka and Linfa have triggered flash floods and landslides; destroying a significant number of buildings; including schools, houses and health centers; agricultural land and livestocks."

SG Red Cross CEO Benjamin William added that the situation is made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the organisations must work together to prevent the humanitarian crisis from escalating further.

If you wish to make a donation, you can do so by clicking on this link.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Philippines Red Cross Facebook page.