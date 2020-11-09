Back

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 9, 8 imported cases

More updates tonight.

Syahindah Ishak | November 09, 2020, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight new Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Monday (Nov. 9).

Of these, none are locally transmitted.

Eight are imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 58,064.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases in November

Here are the recorded daily number of cases in November so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

