5 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore have travel history to Myanmar, India & Bangladesh

Total number of cases at 58,135.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 18, 2020, 09:55 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 17, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,135.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore for eight days in a row.

Five imported cases

All five cases are imported cases.

They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the five imported cases, three are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Myanmar.

Another case is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

The remaining case is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who was allowed entry as he was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

Here are the details of these cases:

Seven cases discharged

Seven more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,046 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 33 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. None is in the intensive care unit.

28 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

MOH has also closed the cluster at ASPRI-Westlite Papan dormitory as there are no more cases linked to this cluster for the past 28 days.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 18.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 18:

Top image by Ashley Tan.

