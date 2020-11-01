Back

Sky gazers in S'pore share photos of Blue Moon & Mars

Not every day you get to see this.

Belmont Lay | November 01, 2020, 04:42 AM

The Blue Moon was out in full force on Oct. 31, 2020, even as cloudy skies and incessant rain throughout the day threatened to ruin the once-in-a-blue-moon event from being witnessed by all and sundry in Singapore.

Singaporeans who trained their cameras on the Blue Moon were rewarded with a full and bright moon, with details visible -- so big and bright that many photos posted online appeared overexposed.

But those who did get a good shot were able to see more than just a bright ball and lens flares.

Here are some of the stunning shots from Singapore:

via BP Chua

via Kiat Ming

via Javier Yong-En Lee

via Edward Cunanan

via Cs Lam

This image was shot with the aid of a telescope, according to Stargazing Singapore Facebook page:

via Stargazing Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also shared a photo of the Blue Moon, which prompted commenters to respond with their own photos.

One person shot the Blue Moon with Mars clearly visible over Marina Bat Sands:

via Alex Gui II

Both the Blue Moon and Mars have been clearly visible from Singapore over the past few days now.

Earlier on Oct. 1, 2020, an amateur photographer in Punggol had also managed to shoot Mars and the Mid-Autumn Festival full moon together.

Top photos via BP Chua & Alex Gui II

