SIA stewardess returns to flying after being Care Ambassador, shows what it's like on 12-hour flight

She previously volunteered to be a Care Ambassador.

Tanya Ong | November 11, 2020, 08:47 AM

This is Surya. And she's a Leading Stewardess with SIA who has been with the airline for 12 years.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

After volunteering to be a Care Ambassador, she has recently returned to flying.

In a video published by SIA, Surya has shared the process of what it's like on a 12-hour flight to Frankfurt during a global pandemic.

Back to work: What's that like?

First, the stewardesses have to collect goggles, which will be worn in addition to their surgical masks.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

She also shared the care kit that SIA will provide for passengers on the flight, which consists of a face mask, disinfectant wipe and hand sanitiser.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

During the flight, cabin crew regularly spritz and wipe common areas, such as the lavatories.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

They don gloves while serving meals from the trolley.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

Upon landing, ground staff will clean up the aircraft.

Cabin crew stay in to rest in the hotel room, where Surya said she stayed "throughout (her) stay here in Frankfurt".

This is another measure taken to minimise any potential exposure to the virus.

Via screenshot from SIA video/Facebook

You can watch the full "Stories from the ground" video here:

Top photo via SIA Facebook

