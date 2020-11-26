Back

Shake Shack VivoCity opens Dec. 1, S$2 holiday shakes at all outlets for the month

Fifth outlet.

Mandy How | November 26, 2020, 03:26 PM

Shake Shack VivoCity will open on Dec. 1, 12pm, with two new exclusives on the menu.

Photo by Mandy How

Both items are concretes (custard/soft serve desserts).

Photo by Mandy How

The Sugee Boogie features vanilla custard blended with Mrs Kueh's Orange Citrus Sugee Cake.

The result is a zesty, mildly sweet blend topped with airy cake.

Photo by Mandy How

Viva La Vivo uses the same vanilla custard bases, which is blended with strawberries and topped with rainbow sprinkles and sugar cone pieces.

Photo by Mandy How

The outlet has both indoor and outdoor seating areas.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

S$2 milkshakes

In conjunction with the fifth outlet's opening is the launch the the Great Shake Sale, which runs from Dec. 1 - 6 at all outlets.

Photo by Mandy How

During this period, guests will be able to buy a Christmas Cookie Shake voucher at S$2.

Proceeds will be donated to Children’s Wishing Well, a Singapore-based non-profit organization supporting children and youth from low-income families.

The voucher is redeemable on the customer's next visit for a Christmas Cookie Shake.

The shake is a concoction of sugar cookie frozen custard topped with whipped cream, crumbled shortbread, and holiday sprinkles.

Photo by Mandy How

Warning: Very sweet, but strangely addictive.

Should probably share it.

The redemption period runs for the whole of December 2020.

Details

Photo by Mandy How

Address:

1 Harbourfront Walk #01-163/164 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Opening Hours:

11am to 10pm daily (from 12pm on opening day)

Top image by Mandy How

