SGH warns of scammers calling victims, asking them visit hospital without providing reason

Don't provide your personal information.

Andrew Koay | November 22, 2020, 12:16 PM

If you've recently received an automated call with instructions to head down to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), you can ignore it.

According to a Facebook post by the hospital, the call is most likely a scam.

"We would like to highlight that SGH does not use automated voice messages to contact our patients and their next-of-kin," said SGH, who added that they have made a police report.

Recipients of such calls told the hospital that it involved an automated voice message speaking in English or Mandarin, requesting for the receiver to come to SGH.

No reason was given as to why they should pay a visit to the hospital.

SGH advised the public to ignore the calls and the caller.

Those who receive the calls should also refrain from providing any personal information such as their name, identification number, contact details, credit card details, or one-time passwords (OTP).

Members of the public may contact the hospital to verify the authenticity of the call that they have received if unsure.

Their details are as follows:

