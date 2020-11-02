Loose screw in porridge from faulty pot lid, KFC S'pore 'deeply apologises'

On Nov. 1, it was reported that someone had found a half-inch screw in her porridge while having her breakfast.

Since her then-public Facebook post went up on Saturday (Oct. 31), KFC Singapore has reached out to her and mentioned that they will be conducting further investigations.

In a statement from KFC on Nov. 2, the fast food restaurant chain shared that they have conducted a thorough investigation and have been working closely with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) since the day of the incident.

Screw from faulty pot lid

They shared that the cross-functional team immediately took action upon receiving the feedback in the late morning of Oct. 31 to conduct a thorough check on all kitchen equipment at the Punggol Oasis outlet for any missing screws.

When the preliminary investigation did not show anything unusual, KFC conducted a full review of the outlet's CCTV footage and repeated questioning of the staff.

Turns out, the loose screw came from a faulty pot lid.

"It was then discovered that the Assistant Manager was negligent in her actions by failing to report the matter of a faulty pot lid, which ultimately led to the regrettable incident."

Disciplinary action against staff

Following this incident, KFC has taken disciplinary action against two kitchen staff and the Assistant Manager:

"KFC Singapore adopts a no tolerance policy for food safety and hygiene lapses as well as dishonest behaviour. Strict disciplinary action has been taken against the two kitchen staff and the Assistant Manager, who is currently under review for her employment. We have reinforced our guidelines on equipment inspections and emphasis on integrity to prevent such unacceptable incidents from happening again."

Deeply apologetic

KFC said that they were "deeply sorry" for the distress the incident has caused and her family.

They also have reached out to offer their apologies and are regularly checking on her well-being.

