All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry from Dec. 1, 2020

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has updated its FAQ page on how the TraceTogether-only SafeEntry system will be implemented in schools as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

This comes after the announcement that the TraceTogether-only SafeEntry system will be rolled out by December at various venues with gatherings of large number of people, including schools.

All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only Safe Entry system from Dec. 1

According to MOE's FAQ page, all schools will begin "gradual implementation" of TraceTogether-only Safe Entry from Dec. 1, 2020.

The entire month of December will also be a grace period for those who do not have a TraceTogether token or app to log in Safe Entry by scanning their NRIC or student passes.

Students are encouraged to get a TraceTogether token as they might not have their handphones with them all the time during classes or outdoor activities.

Students who do not have TraceTogether token/app will still be allowed to go to school

Students who do not have the TraceTogether token or app, or have misplaced or forgotten to bring the token, will not be denied entry to schools.

However, they might not be able to participate in certain out-of-school activities as they will need the TraceTogether token or app to enter public or commercial buildings.

To avoid losing their tokens, MOE suggests that students personalise their TraceTogether tokens with a lanyard, accessory, or write their names on it.

However, do note that you should not write anything on the QR code on the token.

The tokens should not be placed in water, near fire sources, or dropped from height too.

You can check where and when you can collect the token via the Token Go Where website.

Top image via MOE/Facebook and by Guan Zhen.