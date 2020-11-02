Back

All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only SafeEntry from Dec. 1, 2020

December will be a grace period for those who have not collected TraceTogether tokens.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 02, 2020, 05:44 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has updated its FAQ page on how the TraceTogether-only SafeEntry system will be implemented in schools as part of Covid-19 precautionary measures.

This comes after the announcement that the TraceTogether-only SafeEntry system will be rolled out by December at various venues with gatherings of large number of people, including schools.

All schools to gradually implement use of TraceTogether-only Safe Entry system from Dec. 1

According to MOE's FAQ page, all schools will begin "gradual implementation" of TraceTogether-only Safe Entry from Dec. 1, 2020.

The entire month of December will also be a grace period for those who do not have a TraceTogether token or app to log in Safe Entry by scanning their NRIC or student passes.

Students are encouraged to get a TraceTogether token as they might not have their handphones with them all the time during classes or outdoor activities.

Students who do not have TraceTogether token/app will still be allowed to go to school

Students who do not have the TraceTogether token or app, or have misplaced or forgotten to bring the token, will not be denied entry to schools.

However, they might not be able to participate in certain out-of-school activities as they will need the TraceTogether token or app to enter public or commercial buildings.

To avoid losing their tokens, MOE suggests that students personalise their TraceTogether tokens with a lanyard, accessory, or write their names on it.

However, do note that you should not write anything on the QR code on the token.

The tokens should not be placed in water, near fire sources, or dropped from height too.

You can check where and when you can collect the token via the Token Go Where website.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via MOE/Facebook and by Guan Zhen.

Starbucks S'pore launches Christmas menu including new baked apple latte, mac & cheese pie

A merry menu.

November 02, 2020, 06:33 PM

Taiwan employees win Halloween by dressing up as everyday people in predicaments

Relatable.

November 02, 2020, 06:21 PM

Prawning pond staff fired after allegedly helping himself to 16 bottles of beer on 3rd day of work

He was found passed out drunk, according to staff.

November 02, 2020, 06:06 PM

Anime Festival Asia S'pore to be held online in Dec. 2020 due to Covid-19, tickets not required

The physical event has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 situation.

November 02, 2020, 05:18 PM

Japanese-themed high tea served on exquisite porcelain in Holland V dessert bar

Zen.

November 02, 2020, 04:47 PM

Loose screw in porridge from faulty pot lid, KFC S'pore 'deeply apologises'

They have been working closely with the Singapore Food Agency since the day of the incident.

November 02, 2020, 04:45 PM

229 Grocery Voucher sets reported stolen in S'pore, 55 arrests made by police

Most Grocery Voucher sets were delivered to their intended recipients smoothly, said Indranee Rajah.

November 02, 2020, 04:43 PM

MediShield Life premiums have to increase to ensure updated coverage: Koh Poh Koon

MediShield Life premiums have remained unchanged for the last five years.

November 02, 2020, 04:32 PM

Korean YouTuber finds redemption after helpless reaction to cheese fondue, gets it right this time

A success story.

November 02, 2020, 03:53 PM

Doctor in India duped into paying S$127,000 for 'Aladdin's lamp' after believing fake genie conjured is real

Should invest in education.

November 02, 2020, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.