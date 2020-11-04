SCDF NSF stole ambulance from Sengkang Fire Station & drove it to visit girlfriend in condo

A 21-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stole an ambulance parked at Sengkang Fire Station, and drove the vehicle to visit his girlfriend's condominium.

According to The Straits Times, Haziq Syamin Esa pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Nov. 4) to one count each of theft and cheating, and also admitted to an unrelated charge of causing hurt to another person by performing a rash act.

Pretended to be an off-duty officer

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Haziq cycled to Sengkang Fire Station at around 3am on March 12, 2020, dressed in a dry-fit Emergency Medical Services (EMS) t-shirt and long black pants.

He approached a sentry officer, who was stationed alone at the sentry gate, and told the sentry officer that he was an off-duty EMS officer who needed to enter the fire station to speak to another EMS officer.

Haziq was subsequently allowed to enter the fire station.

Upon entering the fire station, he spotted an ambulance parked at the ambulance bay, with the engine left running and the key in the ignition.

According to the SCDF's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the ambulance is deliberately parked in this state to enable faster response to incidents.

Haziq boarded the ambulance, played with the blinker lights, and then drove the ambulance out of the main gate of the fire station, without the consent of any SCDF personnel.

Detained by SCDF personnel who spotted ambulance

At about 4:05am on the same day, SCDF personnel discovered that the ambulance was missing from the ambulance bay, and several SCDF firefighters were later dispatched to locate the ambulance.

In the meantime, Haziq drove the ambulance to a condominium, in order to visit his girlfriend.

He turned on the ambulance blinker lights, deceiving the security guard on duty into thinking that there was a medical emergency.

The guard then lifted the barrier for the ambulance to enter, and pointed to the bin centre area, where Haziq was supposed to park the ambulance.

Instead, he drove to the basement car park instead, and was soon detained by SCDF firefighters who spotted the ambulance and entered the condominium.

Haziq was subsequently placed under arrest.

Court has called for reports to assess his suitability for probation

In an unrelated incident, on May 2, 2020, after midnight, Haziq drove to a Giant Hypermarket at Tampines in a rented Toyota Prius and approached a couple exiting the hypermarket.

A nearby taxi driver approached Haziq to ask if he was touting for customers, and informed him that touting was illegal.

The two engaged in a verbal dispute, and Haziq subsequently returned to his car and drove off.

The taxi driver stood in front of his car in an attempt to stop him from leaving, as he tried to call the police, but Haziq swerved his car to the right, hitting the taxi driver's right hip.

He also caused the driver to fall onto the road.

The driver suffered some scratches on his right elbow, and paramedics then attended to the victim.

According to court documents, Haziq did not stop to render assistance, but left the scene.

Mothership was informed that probation and Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) suitability reports were called for the 21-year-old.

According to The Straits Times, offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental conditions, in lieu of imprisonment.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 11, 2020.

Top image via SCDF/FB.