S'pore satay vendor offers S$25 all-you-can-eat satay buffet on Fridays at River Valley

If you can never get enough of satay, here's something for you.
Satay Boy, a live station service provider and satay supplier in Singapore is offering an all-you-can-eat satay buffet.
All-you-can-eat satay
The all-you-can-eat promotion costs S$25 per pax.
For children aged four to 10 years old, this promotion will cost S$15.
This buffet includes the following satays:
- Chicken
- Beef
- Tripe
- Liver
- Mushroom
- Chicken skin
Condiments, gravy and ketupat (rice cakes) are also included as part of this promotion.
Here's what Satay Boy's satays look like:
Fridays only
The buffet is held only on Fridays at a co-working space in River Valley called Crane.
In an Instagram post, Satay Boy assured that there will be "lots of parking space" available.
For reservations, send a direct message to @satayboy on Instagram.
Satay Boy's All-You-Can-Eat Satay Buffet
Venue: 46 Kim Yam Road Singapore 23931
Opening hours: 6:30pm to 10:30pm, every Friday
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image from @satayboy on Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.