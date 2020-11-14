S'pore satay vendor offers S$25 all-you-can-eat satay buffet on Fridays at River Valley

If you can never get enough of satay, here's something for you.

Satay Boy, a live station service provider and satay supplier in Singapore is offering an all-you-can-eat satay buffet.

All-you-can-eat satay

The all-you-can-eat promotion costs S$25 per pax.

For children aged four to 10 years old, this promotion will cost S$15.

This buffet includes the following satays:

Chicken

Beef

Tripe

Liver

Mushroom

Chicken skin

Condiments, gravy and ketupat (rice cakes) are also included as part of this promotion.

Here's what Satay Boy's satays look like:

Fridays only

The buffet is held only on Fridays at a co-working space in River Valley called Crane.

In an Instagram post, Satay Boy assured that there will be "lots of parking space" available.

For reservations, send a direct message to @satayboy on Instagram.

Satay Boy's All-You-Can-Eat Satay Buffet

Venue: 46 Kim Yam Road Singapore 23931

Opening hours: 6:30pm to 10:30pm, every Friday

