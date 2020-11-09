Same man spotted in Orchard area over a few weeks asking passers-by for money

A man has been spotted by multiple people in Orchard area over a few weeks asking passers-by for money.

Mothership received a tip-off from a reader about seeing the same "middle-aged" man asking for money from strangers he meets on the streets.

This has been happening "almost every day", according to the reader who walks along Orchard Road frequently.

A photo sent by the reader showed the man outside Concorde Hotel Singapore in the Dhoby Ghaut area.

The reader added: "His approach is always the same, 'Please give me four dollars to take MRT'. I seen him collecting from one and asking from another right away. The savvy Singaporeans will ignore him, but sadly those who give him money are mostly the ones who do not have a lot."

These passers-by include foreign workers, teenagers, and domestic helpers.

The reader also said: "Whenever I am close enough I will stop it from happening, but my effort is limited. On Nov. 8, I stopped a tourist and an aged Malay man from giving him money."

It turns out this version of events is corroborated by others.

Others spot same man

Stomp wrote on Nov. 9 about the same man being spotted asking random people on the street for money.

According to Stomp, the man was seen outside Far East Plaza along Scotts Road on Oct. 26, at around 9:20am.

The same man was spotted again on the morning of Nov. 9, at 8:45am.

Photos showed the man wearing the same pair of high-cut Converse shoes, and carrying the same sling bag.

He would reportedly approach people by telling them he needed some spare cash of about S$4 to S$6, as he claimed to have lost his wallet.