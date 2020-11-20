SafeEntry staff rage posts 13 antics by people in S'pore who just cannot check-in properly

Covid-19 has changed our daily routines in many ways.

One key difference is the need to perform SafeEntry check-in whenever we visit retail stores and shopping malls.

While you might expect residents in Singapore to be able to do SafeEntry right after several consecutive months of practice by now, it does not seem to be the case.

One SafeEntry staff wrote a rage post on Nov. 18, listing down behaviours and antics he has encountered from patrons who just cannot get this easy check-in right.

If you have ever felt irritated by someone in front of you who interrupted the seamless flow of entry to a mall, they might be guilty of the acts listed.

The list of antics includes those who do not show their check-in clearly, lock their phone screen or installed a privacy screen protector, and block the barcode on their identity card.

There are also some who are still clueless about what to do for Safe Entry or those who are impatient in showing their check-in status.

The SafeEntry staff also mentioned that some people find that the handheld thermometer guns will cause brain damage and prefer their temperature to be taken on their hand.

To which he urged patrons to extend their left wrist and not other parts of the arm. He said:

"The thermo guns are already inaccurate to begin with, stop giving us problems when we are just trying to do our jobs."

The post has since garnered over 1,300 shares.

Here are the full 13 behaviours he listed out:

Dear All, if you want to show your SafeEntry pass then do it properly. Don’t ai mai ai mai like as if you’re doing some top secret business on your phone. Why? Afraid that we will see your juicy conversation with your other half/mistress issit?

How the f**k do you expect us to see whether you have checked in correctly when:-

1) you hold it upside down or horizontally. Worst is when your phone’s auto-rotate is not disabled. Then you knn get pissed when we ask you to hold it straight for us to check the details.

2) the words are small af and meant for ants to read. Else its just huge af and 1/3 of the page can only be displayed. At least resize it so we can read its entirety. Yes, it can be resized. You’re just lazy to do that extra step and then you get annoyed when we stop you.

3) you have the privacy screen protector installed. Don’t assume we can see shit when you jolly well know you have that stupid gadget applied which can only be viewed full frontal but apparently all maths fail cos you show = no show as the angle that you are holding is not equals 90 degrees which allows to view whatever’s on your screen.

4) you show us the pass like 1873749715386286 km away and expect us to read it. “Oh I show you already what, you didn’t see ah?!”. No, we don’t have 千里眼.

5) you flash it for a fraction of a second and expect us to read the entirety of it (im sorry to inform that we don’t have godlike speed-reading). Like hello, we have to screen through No. of Pax, Date & Time as well as Location in that fraction of a second. Can you do it? If you can’t, don’t assume others can. Also you shake your phone left right for what? You can read moving screens ah? Cannot hold it still issit??? Ask you show us, you not happy. Ask you hold still, you also not happy. Not happy then stay home loh. Don’t come out make others not happy as well.

Worst is when you check in multiple pax and walk separately and then get pissed when we delay you to double confirm. Can’t you walk together if you’re doing a group check-in??? Also, Is it that hard to just tell us, “I’m checking in for my family of x number of pax.” ? Your mouth got gold ah??? Mute ah?? If really cannot talk then at least use your hands to signal la!

YOU ALL RUSH TO WHERE?! REINCARNATE ISSIT??? SLOW DOWN FOR 10s OF YOUR LIFE WILL DIE ISSIT???

6) You block the barcode with your finger. Like hello?!?!? barcode scanners are not x-ray machines leh! I’m just gonna look at you until you realize that you’re an idiot.

Also, BARCODES ARE HORIZONTAL. BARCODE SCANNERS ALSO SCAN HORIZONTALLY. If you expect us to scan a horizontal barcode vertically and expect it to work, then I nothing to say but you champion. Elderly I understand la, but wow, apparently common sense ain’t so common in the younger folks nowadays.

7) You dim your screens all the way and expect us to have night vision eyes to read whatevers on your phone.

8 ) Your phone is locked and you either show us a black screen or your wallpaper. Yes, your idol/waifu/wife/gf is beautiful but I don’t care. I want to SEE your SafeEntry pass.

9) When we stop you for you to show your SafeEntry pass, it’s for a good reason. Many a times you did not check in and want to smoke your way through thinking no one will check. Sorry, I do.

10) When passing by checkpoints, at least have the courtesy to remove your earbuds so that you can hear us in the event we are calling out to you for whatever reasons. When you can’t hear us and we raise our voices, don’t kpkb and say that we are rude. Please la, ownself check ownself first.

11) You either show us the SafeEntry pass or scan your ID cards again at every checkpoint/re-entry. Don’t come and say what “i check in already”, “i went out to have a smoke” or who cares whatever you are doing anyway outside of the premises. We don’t need to know. And most of the time when I ask you to show, you have already either checked out OR didn’t even come in in the first place. Also, don’t come and tell us “You don’t remember me ah? I just checked in only leh!”. No, we really don’t remember you as we are all busy screening more important things. Just show us the SafeEntry pass and be on your way.

12) You flash a screenshot of your SafeEntry pass thinking we won’t notice. There’s a timestamp for a reason. It is even more obvious when you try to hide it with your fingers OR when your auto-rotate function is not disabled, I can see your photo gallery when you move your phone up and down and it rotates. Don’t blame us if we stop you and ask you to re-scan and check-in. You only have yourself to blame.

13) iPhone users please take note, when your wi-fi mode is switched off, everytime you’re near hotspots, a pop-up will show on your screen. This typically appears when you’re entering shopping malls therefore blocking your SafeEntry pass. Please have a look again at your phone screens before showing it to us. If we stop you and you are not happy about it then it’s on you.

Also, please ensure that you have completed your check-in or standby your Identity Cards before joining the queue. It’s been 8 months since SafeEntry has been implemented. Why are you still asking me what I need at the counter??? I must admit though, its funny watching you fumble and hold up everyone’s time by blocking the way while searching for your ID cards. You don’t feel paiseh I also feel paiseh for you.

If you really feel that SafeEntry is a chore or a waste of time, then please, remain at home. You don’t have to check in to anywhere since you don’t feel like it. Don’t come out and make everyone’s lives miserable.