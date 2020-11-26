I reviewed RWS’s Christmas events so we’ll stop complaining that ‘S’pore is boring’

I’ll confess that I’m a Singaporean millennial spoilt by the increase in international travel over the past few decades.

When Covid-19 halted leisure travel, “there’s nothing to do in Singapore” and “Singapore is boring” became two of my most-used phrases.

Admittedly, I’m guilty of whining without first giving my home country a chance to shine.

With widespread leisure travel nowhere in sight and plenty of hoarded annual leave to clear, I was tasked with the mission of reviewing Christmas festivities and promotions at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) for Singaporeans who might be in the same boat as me.

Yay, time to rediscover Singapore!

Here’s what you can expect:

Universal Studios Singapore tickets from S$48

RWS has turned Universal Studios Singapore into a Christmas wonderland this year again.

First of all, the adorable cast of Sesame Street, the family from Ilumination’s Despicable Me and the mischievous Minions are decked out in their Christmas finest.

Try coming up with a more creative pose than me.

I gotta admit, although I’m 24 this year, my heart still skipped a beat when the characters waved to me. *Fangirl mode on*

Meet-and-greet sessions for Talking Megatron, Puss in Boots, Madagascar, Shrek and Raptor Encounter are still ongoing too.

I happened to pass by a meet-and-greet for Talking Megatron, and was surprised by how Universal Studios Singapore immersed its guests in the moment.

For one, instead of being scripted, Megatron interacts with its audience in real-time. On one occasion, Megatron asked a kid wearing a dinosaur t-shirt if he likes dinosaurs, before proceeding to declare that he was the reason for dinosaur’s extinction.

Although shows and tours are temporarily unavailable as part of RWS’ Safe Management Measures, the streets of New York remain bustling with interactive “movie sets” for visitors to photograph.

Can’t travel? No problem. Step into a hot air balloon in the whimsical set of made-up movie Up! Up! and Away With Christmas.

Or walk into an upside-down house from the made-up movie set of A Topsy Turvy Christmas. Tip for girls with long hair: throw your hair up for a more realistic photo.

Exhausted from Singapore’s sweltering heat? Try cooling down with a Sesame Street Ice Cream Sandwich (S$6 each).

The cookie, which features one of the five Sesame Street characters, was pretty yummy.

Despite the fondant used to create a 3D character face, the cookie wasn’t overwhelmingly sweet and paired well with the ice cream that connects two butter cookies.

The ice cream — which comes in vanilla, strawberry or chocolate — was a cool relief in Singapore’s eternal summer climate.

When I was done with food and photo opportunities, I headed over to the carnival games for some fun.

The game stations at Sci-Fi City definitely adds to the festive vibes.

I didn’t win anything as I’m terrible at carnival games but I spotted park-goers walking around with their prizes.

Astronaut Tubes seems to be the crowd favourite as numerous guests were holding the robot soft toy.

With crowd management control in place, there weren’t long queues for the rides.

During my visit on a Sunday evening, the estimated wait time for my favorite ride, Revenge of the Mummy — a dark indoor roller coaster — was only 10 minutes.

More time for more fun, whee!

Singapore residents will also receive a free exclusive face mask with every One-Day ticket purchased online.

Ticket price

Adult (18 years old and above): S$66

Youth (13 to 17 years old): S$48

Child (four to 12 years old): S$48

Senior (60 years old and above): S$43

Opening days

Nov. 5 to 18: Thursday to Sunday

Nov. 19, 2020 to Jan. 3, 2021: Thursday to Monday

Opening hours

2pm to 9pm

All Singapore resident One-Day ticket purchases include early entry to the park from 12pm to 2pm.

Although rides only start at 2pm, you get to enjoy exclusive meet-and-greet sessions, an early lunch, and be the first in line for your favourite rides.

Find out more about Christmas activities at Universal Studios Singapore here.

S.E.A. Aquarium tickets from S$28

My first thoughts before entering S.E.A. Aquarium were, “Huh, but I’ve been to S.E.A. Aquarium before…”

As it turns out, I couldn’t be more wrong. S.E.A. Aquarium has been refreshed with new zones, immersive experience and, not forgetting, holiday decorations.

Instead of the Shark Seas habitat I remembered that was right at the entrance, I was greeted by the sight of a giant shipwreck upon entering S.E.A. Aquarium.

So it seems that S.E.A. Aquarium has been rezoned into nine distinct areas, including School of Fish, Ocean Diversity, Open Ocean Habitat and Quirky Adaptations.

Each zone features eye-opening educational content about over 100,000 aquatic inhabitants at the aquarium.

S.E.A. Aquarium has also expanded their Discovery Pool, which includes native marine species such as chocolate chip sea star, black sea cucumber and tiger cowrie.

I did not notice initially, but S.E.A. Aquarium has been revamped with immersive audio-visual experiences.

Sounds complex? It basically means the sound and lighting have been adjusted for guests to feel present at the environment of the featured habitat.

During the Christmas season from now till Jan. 5, 2021, lightboxes with mini quizzes will be placed around S.E.A. Aquarium.

Guess all five animals and take a photo of them to win exclusive S.E.A. Aquarium reusable tote bag.

The quizzes are pretty straightforward and suitable for kids to learn more about marine life.

Hint: Spot a snowflake hidden around five habitats for the answers.

Of course, who can forget the magnificent Open Ocean Habitat, which once held the title of the largest viewing panel in the world? It’s one of my favourite parts of S.E.A. Aquarium.

Safe-distancing measures were in place at the Open Ocean Habitat, where visitors are required to wait in line for their chance in front of the viewing panel.

It’s a boon to be honest, since this minimises having photobombers in your photo.

Holding approximately 18 million litres of water and housing 40,000 marine creatures, the Open Ocean Habitat is the largest exhibit in S.E.A. Aquarium.

Amazing.

During the SEAASON of Rediscovery, you’ll be able to find 3D interactive photo spots around S.E.A. Aquarium.

If you, like me, are a sucker for freebies, you’ll be glad to know that S.E.A. Aquarium is giving a free marine-themed face mask for every ticket purchased online.

Ticket price:

Adult (18 years old and above): From S$32

Youth (13 to 17 years old): S$28

Child (four to 12 years old): S$23

Senior (60 years old and above): S$23

Opening days:

Nov. 7 to 30: Saturday to Tuesday (*Opens on Friday, Nov. 27)

Dec. 1, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021: Opens daily

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 10am to 5pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday: 9am to 5pm (*Applies for Dec. 21 to 31)

Further details on how you can rediscover S.E.A. Aquarium here.

Staycations from S$418++

Whether you’re looking to enhance the vacay vibes you get from RWS or looking for a place to crash after exhausting yourself in the day, staycations are always a great idea.

Not convinced? Let my colleague explain how a staycation can be as good as a vacation.

Here is the list of RWS staycation packages you can enjoy from now till Jan. 5, 2021.

2D1N Merry Moments from S$418++

Deluxe room at either Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael

Daily set breakfast for two adults

Complimentary RWS Invites membership

Complimentary RWS Invites credit of S$20 per night of stay, from Monday to Thursday

Complimentary parking

If you’re prepared to go all out for upsized fun, consider adding on a daycation package at S$99 nett.

The daycation deal includes one adult admission ticket to Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium, a complimentary set meal, face mask and corn dog.

2D1N Merry Discovery from S$458++

Deluxe room at either Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael

Daily set breakfast for two adults and one child

S.E.A. Aquarium tickets for two adults with free corndogs and face masks

Welcome gift for up to two kids per room

Complimentary RWS Invites membership

Complimentary parking

2D1N Merry Adventures for families from S$538++

Deluxe room at either Equarius Hotel or Hotel Michael

Daily Set Breakfast for two adults and one child

S.E.A. Aquarium tickets for two adults with free corn dogs and face masks

Universal Studios Singapore tickets for two adults with free slushy and face masks

Welcome gift for up to two kids per room

Complimentary RWS Invites membership

Complimentary parking

Furthermore, if you pay by Mastercard, you get an additional S$50 nett off each package.

More details about RWS’ staycation and daycation packages here.

Top image composite via Pek Yi Tsing.

This article sponsored by Resorts World Sentosa got this writer out of her house.