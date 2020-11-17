Back

At least 6 women & 1 man allegedly held illegal gathering at RWS hotel, STB investigating

Breach of safety measures.

Syahindah Ishak | November 17, 2020, 05:11 PM

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has launched an investigation into an alleged illegal gathering at a Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) hotel.

Gathering had at least six women and one men

The gathering involved a group of at least six women and one man, according to The New Paper.

They held a party to celebrate one of the women's pregnancy.

Several videos of the gathering were uploaded on Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 15).

Based on screenshots taken by TNP, the women can be seen having pillow fights on the hotel beds.

Another screenshot showed six women posing for a picture with alcoholic drinks in their hands.

TNP reported that the alleged offenders held "significant influence over youth" in Singapore.

One of the women has about 57,000 followers on Instagram.

All of the posts, however, have since been removed from their accounts.

Since the start of Phase 2 in Singapore, social gatherings are only limited to a maximum of five people.

STB is investigating

Responding to queries from Mothership, Chew Tiong Heng, executive director of the infrastructure planning and management at STB said they are aware of the alleged incident and investigations are underway.

Chew added:

"STB takes a serious view of any breach in Safe Management Measures. Hotels are required to comply with all safe management measures, including ensuring that gatherings do not exceed five people if they are not from the same household."

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders will face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

In addition, other levers under the act, such as closure of the premises, may be used against hotels that are found to be non-compliant.

Businesses that do not comply with the government's safe distancing advisories may also be ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates and other assistance.

Top image from RWS website.

