Rebecca Lim's stunt double is proof S'pore can make do with what we've got

Rebecca Lim introduced her stunt double for Mediacorp drama A Jungle Survivor in her Instagram Stories, 8 Days highlighted.

The short clip with a big reveal had Lim and the stunt double standing side by side, backs facing the camera initially.

Both actress and stunt double were dressed in pastel purple tops with white trousers.

At one glance, it is easy to tell the person on the left is not Lim, as the heavyset upper torso and the artificial-looking hair are dead giveaways.

Upon turning around as their countenance are revealed -- and as cheeky and jarring as it is supposed to be -- it is clear that Singapore can make do with what we've got.

With some expert video splicing, frenetic camera action, and strategic concealment of the face, a tanned man in drag can stand in for a svelte and well-put together woman, and viewers would be none the wiser.

Such snippets do provide a rare behind-the-scenes look at who are the people who make scenes possible.

Mulan stunt double

This revelation is bound to draw comparisons with Mulan's stunt double -- which was a more than perfect match.

But that is because, in China, not only can you find a stunt double who looks like the Mulan actress, you can even find a waitress, a farmer, an accountant or even another man who looks like the Mulan actress because they have 1.4 billion people.

A Jungle Survivor is shown at 9pm from Mondays to Fridays on Ch 8. It is also available on demand for free on meWATCH.