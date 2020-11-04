People in S'pore pranking others by showing off 'new PS5' on Instagram, turns out it's just a filter

Recently, you may have noticed some people on Instagram flaunting their 'new PS5' in all its unboxed glory.

Something like this:

The PS5 is said to be released in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea on Nov. 12. The rest of the world, including the UK and Europe, will be able to purchase a PS5 from November 19.

So how are people getting their hands on it in advance?

Well, technology is a wonderful and perhaps rather dangerous thing, and can make things, which are not real, look pretty genuine.

Just a filter

Actually, the photo is really just an Instagram filter.

And people have also come up with creative ways to use it and prank their friends (as well as unsuspecting loved ones).

Augmented reality

The filter is created by augmented reality content creator Aron Piper.

To use the filter, one just needs to follow Aroneverything on Instagram, tap on the middle emoji icon, and add the filter.

Here are more Instagram stories:

And when I tried it:

Top photo via Instagram screenshots.