Some UK customers who ordered PS5 got air fryer, nerf guns, & portable grill instead

Not what they expected.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 24, 2020, 05:25 PM

Playstation 5 has launched worldwide.

Here is the nitty gritty for those who are thinking of buying.

mothership.sg/2020/11/ps5-launches-price-singapore/

In the UK, some customers did not get to test out the new consoles they ordered off Amazon.

Instead, they got a myriad of other stand-in products instead.

Grain

Nerf guns

George Foreman Grill

Air fryer

Packing tape and fitness kit

According to The Guardian, Amazon is investigating the cases of missing PlayStations.

 

Image from Twitter

