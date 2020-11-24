Some UK customers who ordered PS5 got air fryer, nerf guns, & portable grill instead

Playstation 5 has launched worldwide.

Here is the nitty gritty for those who are thinking of buying.

mothership.sg/2020/11/ps5-launches-price-singapore/

In the UK, some customers did not get to test out the new consoles they ordered off Amazon.

Instead, they got a myriad of other stand-in products instead.

Grain

So went to open my PlayStation 5 that I ordered from @AmazonUK and found this! Some one has replaced it with rice!I wish I was joking! Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/VcSNce4Zgo — iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) November 19, 2020

Nerf guns

So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I — Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) November 20, 2020

George Foreman Grill

The exact same thing happened to me, I got a George Foreman grill!

Looked like the box had been opened at some point aswell.

Now I can't get a replacement because there is no stock anywhere in the UK even though I pre-ordered it 2 months in advance! pic.twitter.com/Cmg3BzVhvg — Sam Felts (@Sam_Felts) November 20, 2020

Air fryer

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) November 19, 2020

Packing tape and fitness kit

I got some packing tape and a fitness kit :( nice one @AmazonUK pic.twitter.com/ycyck2r8tm — Phil (@claesphilip) November 20, 2020

According to The Guardian, Amazon is investigating the cases of missing PlayStations.

Hello! We're so sorry to hear that you received the wrong item. You can see what return or refund options that may be available to you here: https://t.co/MpeDJyUszm. ^YD — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 20, 2020

