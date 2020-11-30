S$18 authentic Sanrio-themed mugs available for pre-order via S'pore store

Precious Pieces, a Facebook page based in Singapore selling character plushies and accessories, is offering ceramic Sanrio-themed mugs for pre-order.

Shoppers can opt for either the Creative Phone Holder Mugs or the 3D Lid Shaped Mugs, priced at S$18.

Creative Phone Holder Mugs

The Creative Phone Holder Mugs (350ml) feature:

Hello Kitty

Cinnamoroll

Pompompurin

Gudetama

Bad Badtz Maru

Keroppi

The mug's lid doubles up as a phone holder.

The mugs are steriliser and dishwasher-safe, but cannot be put in the microwave.

Here's a closer look at the Hello Kitty Creative Phone Holder Mug:

3D Lid Shaped Mugs

The 3D lid Shaped Mugs (350ml) are steriliser, dishwasher and microwave-safe and are available in four designs:

Hello Kitty

Gudetama

Pompompurin

Cinnamoroll

Details

To pre-order, you can message the seller via their Facebook page. Pre-order closes on Dec. 6 at 11:59pm.

According to Precious Pieces, both mugs are authentic and come with a licensed holographic sticker and a QR code to verify the mug's authenticity:

View the original post here:

https://www.facebook.com/106694660806978/posts/231883404954769/

Top photos via Precious Pieces