Back

PM Lee on Parti Liyani case: Govt will 'strive to protect & improve' justice system

The system works equally for all, he said.

Belmont Lay | November 11, 2020, 12:55 AM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has commented on the Parti Liyani case.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 10, he wrote that the Singapore government will “continually strive to protect and improve" the justice system so that people could be assured that it was "clean, just and works equally for all”.

PM Lee was responding to the Ministerial Statement by Law Minister K Shanmugam in Parliament last week on the Parti Liyani case.

Supporting Shanmugam’s Ministerial Statement, PM Lee said he had “comprehensively put forward the facts of the case”.

“Building a democratic society based on justice and equality is a fundamental goal of our nation,” PM Lee wrote.

“To do this, we need proper and fair enforcement of our laws.”

"Both sides of the House agreed that it had been treated as a routine case by the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), and that there was no attempt by any party to influence its outcome."

He added: "This case has generated much attention and concern from Singaporeans, and understandably so. If we find shortcomings in our criminal justice system, then we must remedy them.

"We will continually strive to protect and improve our justice system, so that people can be assured that it is clean, just and works equally for all."

Background

Shanmugam said in his statement in Parliament on Nov. 3 that Parti’s employer Liew Mun Leong, who was the former Changi Airport Group chairman, did not influence the case.

Shanmugam added that the case was treated as any other theft case and handled accordingly, with no attempt by anyone to influence the police and the AGC in connection with the case.

Parti, an Indonesian former domestic helper, was acquitted by the High Court in September of stealing from her then-employer after being convicted in 2019.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

S'pore-Hong Kong Air Travel Bubble will start on Nov. 22

Flights to somewhere.

November 11, 2020, 10:00 AM

SIA stewardess returns to flying after being Care Ambassador, shows what it's like on 12-hour flight

She previously volunteered to be a Care Ambassador.

November 11, 2020, 08:47 AM

K.STAR Karaoke with 3 outlets in S'pore to announce re-opening date in end-Nov. 2020

Signs of life.

November 11, 2020, 01:30 AM

Yishun baking store sells giant tubs of Nutella & extra big portions of everything wholesale

Big things in Yishun.

November 11, 2020, 01:24 AM

BreadTalk deal sees Serangoon fish soup hawkers paid enough to buy 2 small condo units

Windfall.

November 11, 2020, 12:30 AM

Shell cutting 500 out of 1,300 Pulau Bukom oil refinery jobs in S'pore by 2023

Some jobs will be shed.

November 10, 2020, 11:51 PM

Bugis Street & Kopitiam in Jurong East interchange visited multiple times by infectious Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 58,073.

November 10, 2020, 10:41 PM

S'pore zookeeper sings to oldest resident tortoise Astove like 'Disney princess', warms visitor's heart

Lucky Astove.

November 10, 2020, 09:26 PM

Donald Trump advised by wife Melania & son-in-law Jared Kushner to concede defeat: CNN

Meanwhile, Trump's adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. have encouraged the president to continue rejecting the results.

November 10, 2020, 07:56 PM

KFC S'pore pairing its cheese sauce with more items from Nov. 11

About time.

November 10, 2020, 07:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.