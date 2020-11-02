Back

S'pore man claims family not given equal treatment at Harry Potter cafe, cafe says it's 'communication error'

Platform 1094 said that a table was made available and offered to Edroos and his family but they rejected the offer.

Siti Hawa | November 02, 2020, 01:44 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With travel restrictions remain in place, many people in Singapore are finding interesting places to visit with their family.

Especially for special occasions like birthdays.

On Nov. 1, 2020, one Edroos Alsagoff shared that he and his family had visited a Harry Potter-themed cafe, Platform 1094 to celebrate his son's birthday.

As it was a special occasion, his children were dressed up in Harry Potter-themed attire.

Photo via Edroos Alsagoff on Facebook

Prior to their arrival, they had allegedly tried to make reservations by dropping the cafe a Facebook message.

Edroos said that they also called the cafe "at least 10 times" that morning, but did not receive a response.

Nevertheless, they decided to try their luck and headed to the cafe.

Photo via Edroos Alsagoff on Facebook

No tables available

When the family arrived at the cafe, an employee of the cafe told them that the cafe was fully booked and there were no tables available.

Edroos recalled the exchanges that he had with the employee where he said that he is willing to wait and asked if an alternative arrangement can be made.

Photo via Edroos Alsagoff on Facebook

However, the staff allegedly turned them down and said that she was not able to assist them.

Other customers allegedly offered a table if they were willing to wait

As Edroos and his family were about to leave, a man and his child approached the same staff and was allegedly offered an outdoor table if they were willing to wait.

According to Edroos, the man and his child did not make a reservation.

Edroos claimed that the option to wait for a table was not offered to his family and said,

"This immediately caught my attention as this solution or alternative was not offered to my family in the span of the 10 minutes that was spent bickering over reservations and overlapping time slots.

Yuling was clearly very adamant to make us leave without a chance to dine at the cafe at all. She appeared flustered and left no room for any form of dining options despite our pleas."

Edroos also added that the man offered his table to his family.

Later, another woman and child arrived with no reservation and were allegedly also "offered an alternative by another server".

Edroos claimed that his family was not given the same treatment as other guests and questioned whether the staff was being discriminatory.

Here's the full post:

Cafe says it was a misunderstanding

In response to Mothership, Platform 1094 said that they take all racial discrimination seriously and have since conducted an internal investigation.

The cafe said that when Edroos and his family visited on Nov. 1, the family arrived with no reservation and asked to have a table.

At this point, the customers queueing behind the family asked if they could queue for an outdoor table. Thus, they were placed in queue.

No table was offered to the customers behind Edroos and his family.

The cafe claimed that Edroos and his family got angry because they thought that the customers behind them were given a table.

Later, a table was made available and offered to Edroos, however, they allegedly rejected the table and said that they would bring the matter online.

Cafe staff receives hate speech & vulgarity

Platform 1094 also apologised for the miscommunication between the staff and Edroos.

"It was an unfortunate event where communication error between our staff and the customer turned into a situation of racism in the eye of the customer. We would like to apologize on this end and will continuously train to ensure better communication by our staff in future."

Edroos' Facebook post has since garnered public attention and Platform 1094 added that they have been receiving hate speech targetted at the said staff.

The cafe said they would make a police report if the situation gets worse.

We would also like to highlight that the company has been receiving hate speech and vulgarity towards our staff. We will not tolerate any abuse and will be making a police report if the situation gets worse."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Edroos Alsagoff on Facebook

Fatburger flagship store opens at Cineleisure Orchard on Nov. 3, burgers from S$8.50

A new place to eat in town.

November 02, 2020, 01:30 PM

Trump may declare victory on election night before all the votes are counted

Trump said that states being allowed to count ballots after election day is a "terrible thing".

November 02, 2020, 01:21 PM

Coca-Cola introduces paper bottle prototype in effort to reduce waste

Cool.

November 02, 2020, 12:45 PM

Tonnes of live Australian lobsters stranded in Chinese airports amid trade tensions

The lobsters are unlikely to survive another 48 hours of delays.

November 02, 2020, 12:42 PM

Thai king says he loves his protesters: 'We love them all the same'

"Thailand is the land of compromise," the king told reporters.

November 02, 2020, 12:18 PM

Trump has 10% chance of winning as betting markets wager heavily on his upset victory

Trump is the underdog. Punters are betting on a Trump win to get a 65% return on their money overnight.

November 02, 2020, 11:58 AM

MHA rebuts claims by Australian businessman held in S'pore prison on drug charges

MHA confirmed he had been held in remand from Mar. 2018 to Feb. 2019 on drug charges, but denied some of his claims about conditions in prison.

November 02, 2020, 10:42 AM

'As a result of my upbringing, I am properly clothed at all times': When S'pore made nudity in own home illegal (in public view)

Home is where the potential to get spotted naked is.

November 02, 2020, 10:27 AM

S'pore High Court acquits Filipino domestic helper, 50, accused of stealing from elderly employer, 91

She walked free on Oct. 30 after a High Court judge found that reasonable doubt had been raised on the charges against her.

November 02, 2020, 03:58 AM

Tens of thousands celebrate Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district as if Covid-19 not a thing

Party like it's pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

November 02, 2020, 01:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.