Back

Petition to 'recount or revote' entire US election receives 770,000 signatures

A similar petition was started in 2016 when Trump was projected to be the next President.

Kayla Wong | November 08, 2020, 03:23 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

A petition to "recount or revote" the entire U.S. presidential election in 2020 has received more than 768,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition, addressed to the country's Supreme Court, Senate, House of Representatives and U.S. President Donald Trump, was started after Democratic contender Joe Biden was projected to be the President-elect by major news outlets such as Associated Press, CNN, ABC News, NBC News and Fox News.

Similar petition started when Trump projected to be President in 2016

The author of the petition, Anthony Kintz, claimed that the U.S. has witnessed the "greatest injustice to the American voter", and that voters are "tired of the misrepresentation that the media gives to the election".

He also repeated claims that Trump has made previously, such as the "unconstitutional" behaviour of some states as there is a "lack of transparency as to where votes have come from and how they have been processed".

News outlets, including Fox News, have rejected such claims as unfounded and baseless.

Kintz described himself as a 23-year-old "God-fearing redneck American" who is "no idiot", and firmly believes in MAGA (Trump's campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”).

In the 2016 election, a similar petition was started to call on "conscientious electors" in states that Trump had won to become "faithless electors" and vote for Hillary Clinton instead.

The petition received over 4.8 million signatures, which was the highest a Change.org petition has ever achieved at that time, until it was surpassed in 2019.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Change.org

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Nov. 8, 2 imported cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

November 08, 2020, 03:21 PM

Trump can run again in 2024

A person can be elected to office of the president no more than two terms.

November 08, 2020, 02:32 PM

Trump joins 1-term president club, last time reelection bid failed was in 1992

George HW Bush failed being reelected in 1992.

November 08, 2020, 02:27 PM

Lawrence Wong & Desmond Lee elected to highest decision-making body for 1st time: PAP CEC election 2020

First time.

November 08, 2020, 01:50 PM

Trump booed & flipped off en route back to White House from golf game after Biden victory

Americans making themselves heard.

November 08, 2020, 01:33 PM

S’porean entrepreneur's 2 near-death experiences working in North Korea: 'It gave me a lot to think about'

Geoffrey See founded Choson Exchange, a non-profit organisation supporting entrepreneurs in North Korea.

November 08, 2020, 01:18 PM

Bluecar parks in front of Volkswagen occupying BlueSG parking lot in Funan

How to deal with drivers who park their non-BlueSG cars in BlueSG lots.

November 08, 2020, 12:51 PM

HSK: PAP has reached out to S'poreans & completed its performance review for GE2020

Heng said that the desire for greater diversity was clearly felt during GE2020.

November 08, 2020, 12:28 PM

PM Lee: I never believed in the Opposition's claim of a PAP wipeout in GE2020

He also said many Singaporeans voted for the opposition while fully expecting the PAP government to return to power, and that Singapore would continue to be in good hands.

November 08, 2020, 12:11 PM

Biden gives rousing victory speech

The President-elect has addressed the nation.

November 08, 2020, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.