Petition to 'recount or revote' entire US election receives 770,000 signatures

A petition to "recount or revote" the entire U.S. presidential election in 2020 has received more than 768,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition, addressed to the country's Supreme Court, Senate, House of Representatives and U.S. President Donald Trump, was started after Democratic contender Joe Biden was projected to be the President-elect by major news outlets such as Associated Press, CNN, ABC News, NBC News and Fox News.

Fox News projects Biden to defeat Trump, become 46th president after winning Nevada, Pennsylvaniahttps://t.co/BTx2gwdT2N pic.twitter.com/oFrpHTWTKt — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 7, 2020

Similar petition started when Trump projected to be President in 2016

The author of the petition, Anthony Kintz, claimed that the U.S. has witnessed the "greatest injustice to the American voter", and that voters are "tired of the misrepresentation that the media gives to the election".

He also repeated claims that Trump has made previously, such as the "unconstitutional" behaviour of some states as there is a "lack of transparency as to where votes have come from and how they have been processed".

News outlets, including Fox News, have rejected such claims as unfounded and baseless.

Kintz described himself as a 23-year-old "God-fearing redneck American" who is "no idiot", and firmly believes in MAGA (Trump's campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”).

In the 2016 election, a similar petition was started to call on "conscientious electors" in states that Trump had won to become "faithless electors" and vote for Hillary Clinton instead.

The petition received over 4.8 million signatures, which was the highest a Change.org petition has ever achieved at that time, until it was surpassed in 2019.

