One-stop pet store at Bedok has affordable pet supplies & grooming service with free 2-way transportation for east siders

Pet Master, an online pet store in Singapore, recently opened its first physical store in Bedok.

One-stop pet store at Bedok

For the uninitiated, Pet Master is a one-stop pet store that sells quality pet needs including:

Dog food

Cat food

Pet hygiene and health products

Pet lifestyle products

If you're wondering what it looks like, here's a quick look at the spacious retail outlet:

It's certainly a pet-radise with the endless rows of treats and supplies.

The pet store also provides grooming services, which is a plus point for pawrents like me.

Competitively-priced pet supplies

Pet Master carries items that are competitively priced, giving customers a bang for their buck.

The store carries more than 300 brands, and over 5,000 products.

Though, if you're overwhelmed by the large variety, you can always approach one of the friendly and knowledgeable staff for the best recommendation that will be suited to your pets' needs.

Here are some products that you can find at Pet Master:

Range of Absolute Bites treats: From S$9.80 (U.P. From S$15.90)

Stella & Chewy's Dinner Patties range 14oz: From S$52

Daily Delight Pure series (24 cans): S$28.80 (U.P. S$34.80)

Armonto A Star Dental Treats: From S$5 (U.P. From S$7.90)

Nourish Life For Cats range 1.8kg : S$31.10 (U.P. S$36.60), Nourish Life For Dogs range 1.8kg: S$25.80 (U.P. S$33.80)

Taste of the Wild Dog Food range 12.2kg: S$129.30 (U.P. S$241.90)

Francodex Fresh Dent 2-in-1 (Anti-Plaque Action) for Dogs & Cats: From S$20.25 (U.P. From S$23.80)

Apart from selling pet supplies, the retail store also provides pet grooming services.

A great opportunity to shop for your pets' needs while while they're getting their much-needed pampering.

Free two-way transport for east siders

Pet Master has an extensive grooming and treatment service menu offering basic and full grooming services for dogs of all sizes.

(Look how happy the dog is. *_*)

A basic grooming service starts from S$50.

For a limited time, first-time customers can also get S$10 off their first appointment for either the full or basic grooming.

Here’s the full-service menu:

Pawrents can also opt-in for the Microbubble spa treatment which is said to be effective to eliminate and improve common skin issues especially itchy, flaky skin and inflammation.

Additionally, two-way transport is available free of charge for customers residing in the eastern side of Singapore.

Transportation for other areas in Singapore is priced from S$10 to S$15.

Do note that the transport service is not available on Sundays.

You can find out more about Pet Master’s grooming services here.

Rebates for lifetime members

Pet Master also has a rewards programme for its customers.

Customers will be eligible for lifetime membership by spending at least S$60 in a single receipt at the retail store.

Members will receive the following benefits:

Three per cent rebate for all future purchases

Five per cent off all purchases on their birthday month

More information on the rewards programme here.

Location

Blk 206 Bedok North Street 1 #01-355 Singapore 460206

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

For all you non-east siders, don’t worry as Pet Master also offers islandwide delivery.

Top image courtesy of Pet Master.

This article sponsored by Pet Master has made this cat-loving writer consider moving to the east.