Back

Not all items taken by Parti Liyani affected by break in chain of custody: Shanmugam

Shanmugam said the police could have acted faster to prevent the break in chain of custody for some of the items.

Jason Fan | November 04, 2020, 05:48 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

In his Ministerial Statement on Wednesday (Nov. 4), Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam pointed out that Parti Liyani "clearly intended to take" certain items her employers said were stolen, and that the chain of custody did not affect every single item in the case.

A chain of custody refers to the order in which items of evidence have been handled during the investigation, and proving that an item has been properly handled through an unbroken Chain of Custody is required for it to be legally considered as evidence in court.

According to Shanmugam, even if the items possibly affected by the chain in custody was removed, there would still be the fourth theft charge against Parti Liyani, relating to items in Heather Liew's possession that was found on Parti when she returned to Singapore from Jakarta.

The break in chain of custody was one of the main reasons Liyani was acquitted

One of the major reasons for the High Court to acquit Liyani was due to a break in chain of custody of the items allegedly stolen by Liyani.

The High Court found that there had been a break in the chain of the items, from Oct. 29, 2016, when they were found in the boxes by the Liew family, to Dec. 3, 2016, when the Police visited the scene.

According to Shanmugam, the Liew family were also using the items in the boxes during this period.

"The High Court therefore said the case of theft is not proven, because it can't be proven that Ms Liyani took them. There could have been interference when the boxes were with the Liew's," said Shanmugam.

Not all items in the case were affected by the break in chain of custody

However, Shanmugam emphasised that there were items that were not affected by the break in chain of custody, including a Prada bag and a pair of Gucci sunglasses claimed by Heather, daughter-in-law of Liew Mun Leong.

He said that there is a "misunderstanding among some" that all the items in the case were affected by the break in chain of custody, which is not true.

Shanmugam said that even if the items possibly affected by the break in chain of custody were removed, there would still be this theft charge remaining against Liyani.

However, Shanmugam also said that the Police could have acted faster to prevent the break in chain of custody in the first place, and that the Police admitted that there was "a lapse in this area of investigation".

Top image via Gov.sg/YouTube.

Garden-themed hotel buffet at Bugis has chilli crab, durian pengat & more from S$48++

Instagram-worthy.

November 04, 2020, 05:44 PM

Young S'porean hawkers behind Beng Who Cooks to open new restaurant at Neil Rd

The restaurant will have a dinner menu too, as compared to their previous hawker stall.

November 04, 2020, 05:23 PM

McDonald's S'pore to consider selling Chicken McCrispy at other outlets after 'positive reactions'

Subject to customer feedback, McDonald's said.

November 04, 2020, 05:05 PM

Curry chee cheong fun exists in S'pore, & you can have it with yong tau foo

What a combo.

November 04, 2020, 04:56 PM

Ex-Jumbo Seafood chef opens affordable seafood 'pao fan' stall with prices from S$6

Starting his own business at 58.

November 04, 2020, 04:52 PM

Trump declares victory in key swing states Georgia & North Carolina before all votes in

Moments after he claimed he is on course to winning Arizona, the state was taken by Biden.

November 04, 2020, 04:22 PM

S'pore govt trialing pre-event Covid-19 testing to allow more people to attend 'higher-risk' activities: Gan Kim Yong

Frequency at which the activity takes place and potential risk factors inherent to the nature of the event are among considerations the government takes when determining capacity limits of events.

November 04, 2020, 04:21 PM

How ex-permanent secretary of S'pore's MFA sees Trump vs Biden election

Dealing with the world as it is.

November 04, 2020, 03:46 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 5 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

As of 12pm.

November 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

The U.S. might not be able to declare a new president on election night, explained

Americans have taken to using mail-in ballots in record numbers this year.

November 04, 2020, 03:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.