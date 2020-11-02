South Korean comedienne Park Ji-sun & mum found dead at home

36-year-old Park Ji-sun and her mother have been found dead at her home in Seoul, Yonhap reported on Nov. 2, 2020.

The cause of death of both parties is currently unknown.

According to Korea Herald, Park's father had contacted the police when the two family members did not answer their phones.

When he arrived at the house with the police, they had already passed away.

Allkpop added that Park was undergoing treatment for a medical condition, and the comedienne's mother had moved from the countryside to stay with her.

The Police have confirmed that there were no signs of external injuries to both of the deceased.

Top image via Asianwiki, kpopnofficial/Instagram