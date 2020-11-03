10 activity & exploration tours in S'pore like mangrove kayaking, kelong tours & bicycle tours

Since Nov. 1, 2020, walking, cycling and kayaking tours have been given the green light to expand their capacity to 20 participants, subject to approval.

The previous maximum group size was 10.

Participants must still remain in sub-groups of five, however.

Here are 10 tours that sound quite fun, even on paper.

1. Kayak Fishing

Go on a three to four-hour Kayak Fishing tour spanning two to four kilometres, but on "gentle waves and currents."

The tour is suitable for those new to fishing or kayak fishing, or even those who rarely partake in physical activities.

Duration: Three to four hours

Cost: From S$129 per person for a group of four

You can make a booking here.

2. Mangrove Kayaking at Pulau Ubin

Go on a four-hour beginner friendly kayaking excursion to explore the large mangroves at Pulau Ubin.

Participants will go for a short open sea kayak before spending most of their time exploring the mangroves.

You might also spot wildlife such as Kingfishers, Eagles, Hornbills, Herons, Egrets, and other species.

Do note that participants will get wet as a compulsory floatation test will be conducted before the activity begins.

The price of the tour includes equipment and kayaks. Participants need to be at least seven years old to participate in this activity.

Duration: Four hours.

Cost: S$89 per person

You can make a booking here.

3. Round Ketam Kayaking

Go on a five-hour (three and a half hours of water time) tour to explore the flora and fauna surrounding Pulau Ketam, an island southwest of Pulau Ubin.

During the tour, you might spot herons and see the different types of mangroves that connect the two parts of Pulau Ketam together.

Duration: Five hours (three and a half hours of water time)

Cost: S$85 per adult, S$79 per child

You can make a booking here.

4. Pulau Ubin Tour

Go on a four-hour tour of Pulau Ubin to explore the last 1960s kampong setting, Chek Jawa (mangrove and coastal loops) and Balai Quarry.

The price includes:

One way transportation from Home (Singapore) to Changi Point Ferry Terminal

One way bumboat from Changi Point Ferry terminal to Pulau Ubin

Four-hour tour

One coconut drink per participant

Licensed tour guide

View the brochure here.

Duration: Four hours

Cost: S$58 per person for a group of five. If group size is less than five, contact them at 6416 6829 for a quotation.

You can make a booking here.

5. Hawkerwalk - Old School Snacks

Go on a one-hour walking tour which is designed to help participants learn more about local hawker heroes.

This tour will combine behind the scenes experiences and stories of hawkers, and the effort it takes to whip up everyday dishes.

Participants will visit at least five hawker stalls and get the opportunity to interact with them.

The tour will also answer questions regarding old school snacks such as:

Is ‘Ear Biscuit’ made from pig’s ear?

Why would a snack be called 剎骑马 (sha qi ma, or kill the riding horse)?

Do you know that carrot cake has a stick version?

The price of the tour includes a snacks and food bundle worth up to S$15.

This includes one packet of Sachima, one packet of Ears Biscuit, one portion of Chee Cheong Fan and yam, one packet of Carrot Cake stick and one cup of coffee.

Duration: One hour

Cost: From S$50 per person

You can make a booking here.

6. Kelong Tour

Go on a two-hour private Kelong Tour to explore the North Eastern Banks of Singapore on board a half cabin cruiser.

You can also:

Visit a restaurant on water

Try your hand at fishing (sure catch) at an additional price

Learn more about sustainable fish farming and kelongs

Learn about our neighbouring port, Pasir Gudang

Learn about the land reclamation using a 10km Dyke in Pulau Tekong

Spot wildlife such as seabirds and wild boars, if you're lucky

The tour price includes a licensed guide, bottled water, boat and caption and refreshments at the restaurant.

Duration: Two hours

Cost: S$450 per session (per boat for max five pax)

You can make a booking here.

If you are a couple interested in trying this activity, you can contact the tour here and they may be able to match you up with another couple.

7. Kampong Experience

Go on a two-hour private tour to explore Kampong Buangkok, the last kampung in Singapore.

During the tour, participants will step into a kampong house and learn more about the transition of moving from a kampong to a high-rise building.

A licensed tour guide will accompany participants throughout the tour.

Duration: Two hours, 9am to 11am

Cost: S$200 (two to three pax), S$250 (four to five pax)

You can make a booking here.

8. Trails of Tan Ah Huat Bicycle Tour

Go on a four-hour guided bicycle tour to explore the contrasts of our modern city compared to 1920s Singapore.

The tour will follow a crafted story of Tan Ah Huat and his entrepreneur life, his friends and more.

Participants will also learn about the cultures and history of other characters such as a fisherman.

Duration: Four hours, 9am to 1pm

Cost: S$99 per pax

You can make a booking here.

9. Pulau Ubin Bike Trail

Go on a four-hour (three hours of cycling) tour surrounded by nature to learn more about Pulau Ubin.

Participants will explore lesser known scenic spots, areas for animal and bird sightings, as well as historical landmarks.

The price of the tour includes equipment. A minimum age of seven years old is required to participate.

Duration: Four hours (three hour cycling time)

Cost: S$79.50 per adult and S$64 per child

You can make a booking here.

10. Farm Tour

Go on a farm tour and spend your morning visiting two local farms, Hay Dairies and Bollywood Veggies.

The price of the tour includes admission to Hay Dairies, a guided farm tour at Bollywood Veggies and transfers from a designated pickup/drop off point.

A minimum of 10 persons is required for the tour to operate.

Cost: S$55 per person

You can make a booking here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via @fallenpig95 on Instagram and Adrenaline Hunter