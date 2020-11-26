S’poreans complain about it every year but the Orchard Road Christmas light-up will always hold a special place in our hearts

Nearly every 90s’ kid I know has a stash of embarrassing childhood photos.

A good number of said photos probably contain Christmas-themed ones.

Think bowl haircuts and paddle-pop coloured shirts which look relatively normal next to giant Christmas trees, skinny Santas and dazzling lights from the Orchard Road Christmas light-up.

These photos are a testament that for a country that experiences no snow, Christmas has somehow become an all-out affair for all Singaporeans. In fact, for many Singaporeans, Christmas isn’t Christmas until the festive lights on Orchard Road are switched on.

How has its popularity endured throughout the years? “We’re bored and we have no life, maybe, " joked one colleague, though I heartily disagreed.

How the light-up has evolved

The light-up has also come a long way since it was first put up by the Singapore Tourism Board in 1984. Since 2009, Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) has been tasked with the responsibility of putting up the festive lights in the precinct.

While my family didn’t observe Christmas, we’ve flocked to Orchard Road a few times in my childhood during the season. Travelling was quite the luxury then, and my parents weren’t big on travelling, let alone flying out during the holidays.

Thus, many a Christmas was spent on Orchard Road. The Christmas music, the foam snow at Tanglin Mall, and being forced to pose with all sorts of decorations for photos have become enduring, sweet memories.

I remember being in a taxi or a relative’s car when we drove under the light-up; while decorations weren’t as intricate or lavish as they are now, everything seemed brighter and more magical in the eyes of a younger me.

Even as adults, I hear from other colleagues that the light-ups provided solace for many who felt tired and weary from the year, as the lights gave them cheer and hope.

“It’s a distraction from dreariness, and serves as an aspiration for a better year ahead,” one of them said.

It may be just lights to some, but for us it’s a physical reminder of kinder, sweeter days, renewing our strength for the coming year.

This year’s Christmas Light-Up, sponsored by Hitachi, continues even in the midst of the pandemic. Themed “Love This Christmas”, ORBA takes it another level higher - you can experience the light-up even directly from home, from Nov. 13 until Jan. 1, 2021, for the first time.

One can now “drive” along the 3.1-kilometre stretch from Tanglin Mall to Dhoby Ghaut, including Scotts Road, in a virtual 360° tour.

Decked with tinkling snowflakes, mistletoes, and pretty ribbons, Orchard Road is transformed into a glittering sea of blue, gold and white.

A gorgeous respite from the pain, and a beautiful note to end the year.

While tourists who have visited Orchard Road every Christmas can’t experience the annual Christmas magic in person this year, they will be delighted with this feature this year.

You can visit the virtual street experience via this link.

While a festive holiday will not solve all the problems the world is facing, the theme centered on

Love is a timely reminder to show our care, love and gratitude to those who have tide us through the year.

The light-up this year is also dedicated to frontliners for their contributions in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and to all who have shown kindness, strength and resilience this year.

Visitors can also nominate their frontline hero by sharing an inspiring story of resilience on Christmas on A Great Street’s microsite and stand a chance to win 3D2N staycations at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

Christmas may be a bit more modest this year, but the lights - and love - will go on.

The world isn’t the same as it was when I experienced Christmas as a child, but I know I will smile just as widely, and hope for a better year.

