Oakwood Premier AMTD offers work-from-hotel passes: S$25++/day with canapés & free-flow drinks

Oakwood Premier AMTD, a hotel and serviced apartment in Shenton Way, is offering work-from-hotel passes for those who want a change in environment.

The hotel, located near Tanjong Pagar, will offer these passes for S$25++ per person and is available from Nov. 16, 2020.

Guests will have access to Oakwood Executive Club from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and will enjoy these privileges:

20 per cent off à la carte dining at SE7ENTH

Free-flow Nespresso coffee and Monogram Tea

Morning snacks (Danishes and croissants)

Chef's choice of afternoon canapés

50 pieces black and white printing services at Front Office: 20 percent off colour printing

Guests who are driving can purchase a one-time exit weekday carpark coupon from the front desk at S$16.05.

The seats at the Oakwood Executive Club has a view of the infinity pool. Alternatively, you can also opt to sit at one of the outdoor seats at the pool terrace.

Morning and afternoon snacks:

You can reserve a slot by calling 6812 6050 or emailing [email protected]

Work from Oakwood package

Those who prefer a more private space and have the cash to splash can opt for the Work from Oakwood package.

Here are the prices:

From S$150++ per person for One-Bedroom Executive apartment

From S$170++ per person for One-Bedroom Premier apartment

Additional charge of S$25++ for the second person applies

Guests can work from a One-Bedroom Deluxe or One-Bedroom Executive apartments from 8am to 6pm from Mondays to Thursdays.

They will also have access to the infinity pool, gym and dining discounts. The package also includes:

20 per cent off à la carte dining at SE7ENTH

50 pieces black and white printing services at Front Office, 20 per cent off colour printing

Access to the infinity pool and gym (advanced reservation required for one-hour slot)

Nespresso coffee and Monogram Tea in apartment

Morning and afternoon snacks

One single-exit carpark coupon

Here's what the One-Bedroom Executive apartment looks like:

Find out more or reserve your package here.

