Oakwood Premier AMTD offers work-from-hotel passes: S$25++/day with canapés & free-flow drinks

Oakwood Premier AMTD, a hotel and serviced apartment in Shenton Way, is offering work-from-hotel passes for those who want a change in environment.
The hotel, located near Tanjong Pagar, will offer these passes for S$25++ per person and is available from Nov. 16, 2020.
Guests will have access to Oakwood Executive Club from 8am to 6pm on weekdays and will enjoy these privileges:
- 20 per cent off à la carte dining at SE7ENTH
- Free-flow Nespresso coffee and Monogram Tea
- Morning snacks (Danishes and croissants)
- Chef's choice of afternoon canapés
- 50 pieces black and white printing services at Front Office: 20 percent off colour printing
Guests who are driving can purchase a one-time exit weekday carpark coupon from the front desk at S$16.05.
The seats at the Oakwood Executive Club has a view of the infinity pool. Alternatively, you can also opt to sit at one of the outdoor seats at the pool terrace.
Morning and afternoon snacks:
You can reserve a slot by calling 6812 6050 or emailing [email protected]
Work from Oakwood package
Those who prefer a more private space and have the cash to splash can opt for the Work from Oakwood package.
Here are the prices:
- From S$150++ per person for One-Bedroom Executive apartment
- From S$170++ per person for One-Bedroom Premier apartment
- Additional charge of S$25++ for the second person applies
Guests can work from a One-Bedroom Deluxe or One-Bedroom Executive apartments from 8am to 6pm from Mondays to Thursdays.
They will also have access to the infinity pool, gym and dining discounts. The package also includes:
- 20 per cent off à la carte dining at SE7ENTH
- 50 pieces black and white printing services at Front Office, 20 per cent off colour printing
- Access to the infinity pool and gym (advanced reservation required for one-hour slot)
- Nespresso coffee and Monogram Tea in apartment
- Morning and afternoon snacks
- One single-exit carpark coupon
Here's what the One-Bedroom Executive apartment looks like:
Find out more or reserve your package here.
