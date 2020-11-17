Former NUS East Asian Institute director found to have hugged female staff without her consent

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has revealed the findings on an outrage of modesty case involving former NUS East Asian Institute (EAI) director, Professor Zheng Yongnian.

The allegations

In a Nov. 17 statement published on its website, NUS confirmed that an EAI staff member had lodged a police report against Zheng on May 13, 2019.

She had accused the 58-year-old of inappropriate physical conduct on three occasions:

On May 9 2018, during a meeting between them in Zheng's office, she alleged that he had put his hands on her shoulder and head. On May 30 2018, during a meeting between them in Zheng's office, she alleged that he had hugged her and patted her buttocks. In October 2018, when taking a group photo, she alleged that Zheng held onto her back.

Details of the allegations first surfaced in August 2020, when the staff member wrote a series of Tweets about it.

She also criticised NUS management for the way it responded to her complaint.

That same month, Zheng, through his lawyers, denied all sexual harassment allegations against him.

He also said that his resignation from the university was unrelated to the complaints.

Suspended in May 2019

In its statement, NUS stated that it has conducted internal investigations after it "became aware" of the allegations in May 2019.

Zheng was suspended on May 20, 2019, and was required to work from home.

He was also required to stay off the NUS campus for the entire duration of the university's and police investigations.

He was issued a "No-Contact Order", which prohibited him from contacting the EAI staff member.

Found that he had hugged female staff without her consent

A Committee of Inquiry (COI) appointed by NUS has also completed a review of the complaint made by the EAI staff member concerned.

Based on the COI's report, it was determined that at least one of her allegations had occurred.

Zheng admitted to hugging the staff member without her consent during a work meeting on May 30, 2018, in his office.

However, the COI could not verify the other allegations "in the absence of evidence".

Breach of the NUS Code of Conduct for Staff

NUS said that Zheng's behaviour was "inappropriate in a professional setting" and is a breach of the NUS Code of Conduct for Staff.

He would have been given a written warning accordingly, but as Zheng has left the university, NUS recorded the outcome of its internal review in its staff records.

Following investigations, the police, in consultation with the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC), have also administered a stern warning to Zheng in end-April 2020.

NUS and EAI have been extending assistance to the affected EAI staff member since she had first raised this matter.

NUS stated:

"NUS and EAI expect all staff to treat others with dignity, consideration and respect, and we take a strong stand against all forms of inappropriate behaviour. All allegations of inappropriate behaviour are taken seriously and internal investigations are conducted to look into such allegations. Disciplinary action will be taken against staff found responsible for inappropriate behaviour."

Previous sexual misconduct case involving NUS Tembusu College lecturer

Previously, a lecturer in NUS Tembusu College, Jeremy Fernando, was fired after the university received two complaints of inappropriate behaviour against him.

Internal investigations revealed that he had an "intimate association with an undergraduate", which was a "serious breach" of the university's Code of Conduct for Staff.

Following Fernando's case, NUS held a press conference on Oct. 23, vowing to be more open on sexual misconduct cases.

Top images from NUS website & Center for China & Globalization/FB.